Letters from God

Letters from God

31 Comments

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Christina Ronnberg's avatar
Christina Ronnberg
1h

God - thank you for platypuses

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Marci Brennan's avatar
Marci Brennan
1h

Let me get this straight - these fascists are concerned about teen boy sperm count while systematically gutting women’s health care. So women are to be baby incubators with no support. And teen fathers & mothers are totally fine. Make it make sense!

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