Letters from God

Letters from God

55 Comments

User's avatar
Tracy L Cooper's avatar
Tracy L Cooper
Nov 30

Since we aren't at war with Venezuela (yet), it's just cold blooded murder.

Hegseth must hang for it.

Reply
Share
13 replies
Rhoda Ozen's avatar
Rhoda Ozen
Nov 30

Oh God you slay me! Pete Hagueseth hahahaha hahaha 😂 🤣😂🤣

Even though you’re writing about the depressing things everyday I hope you’re enjoying your time away.

Can’t wait til your back!

Reply
Share
3 replies by God and others
53 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture