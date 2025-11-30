Dear Humans,

Lo, as we watch President Criminal prepare to launch war on Venezuela to distract from allegations of pedophilia in the Epstein files, his thug Pete Hegseth has now been caught violating international law. He’s already amassed a possible 86 counts of murder to be tried at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. By the time this is over, he’ll have to change his name to Pete Hagueseth,

1. Thou Shalt Not Kill Everybody

In early November, a U.S. aircraft struck a small boat near Venezuelan waters. Survivors fell into the sea, clinging to debris, injured but alive. Under any system with even a drop of humanity left, rescuers would lift them from the water, question them, and if they were criminals, arrest them.

Instead, Trump’s Defense Secretary of War Crimes Pete Hegseth reportedly gave an order that should chill the blood of any moral creature.

“Kill everybody.”

And so a second strike hit the survivors.

This wasn’t battle. This wasn’t danger. This was murder from the sky. A textbook war crime.

The Pentagon has admitted it doesn’t know who these people were. It has presented no evidence. The administration is killing first and refusing to ask questions because they already know the answer would damn them.

They want the bodies gone so no one can prove the dead were actually innocent fishermen. These murders are exactly why Admiral Alvin Holsey resigned months ago, as I reported on at the time. It’s also why the UK, The Netherlands, and Columbia have stopped sharing intelligence with the USA.

More than eighty souls have been blown to pieces across twenty-one strikes. Not a single verifiable link to drug cartels has been presented. Not a single journalist has been allowed access to the remains. Not a single congressional oversight hearing has been honored.

This shit must not stand!!!

2. We Won’t Forget

While Trump’s military kills unidentified fishermen with missiles with the goal of “ending drug trafficking,” he pardoned Juan Orlando Hernandez, an actual criminal ex-president convicted of money laundering and tied to drug-running networks.

He pardons the wealthy and well connected. He murders the poor without evidence. And he dares call this justice.

Thou shalt not pretend that you’re at war with drug traffickers while pardoning drug traffickers.

These fucking scumbags think they can vaporize the nameless and call it national security. They think the world won’t care because the dead are fishermen from poor villages, far from cameras, far from power, far from anyone who can speak for them.

But every strike breeds witnesses.

For the sea remembers.

Heaven remembers.

And so do you.

3. God’s 20% Off Sale

Love,

God