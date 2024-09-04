Letters from God

Letters from God

49 Comments

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
Sep 4, 2024

I must admit - the behavior of the media infuriates me. Reading your post today reminded me how pissed I am at NYT, WAPO and many others. Your ending to this newsletter showing Kamala with perhaps earbuds as she ignores the press gave me great satisfaction and bliss. I feel better. God bless you.

Reply
Share
Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
Sep 4, 2024

Every time I see headlines like these, I'm grateful I no longer watch or read any of these corporate media outlets. The only thing corporate media billionaire overlords understand is NO EYEBALLS + NO CLICKS = NO PROFIT. I encourage everyone to give them up in favor of supporting independent media.

Reply
Share
3 replies
47 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture