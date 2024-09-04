Dear Humans,

In their obsession with treating both sides as equally bad, corporate media has once again gone full evil. They scrutinize whatever they can invent about Kamala. They totally ignore Donold’s constant crimes.

Organizations like CNN, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Daily Beast, Politico and more are all doing everything they can to act as if Kamala is just as suspicious as Donold.

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA!

Every new effort to attack Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is treated with grave seriousness, whilst Donold’s never-ending immorality, criminality, and insanity are immediately swept under the carpet.

The assassination attempt? Zero follow-up on the motives of the shooter, or how crazy it is that he was a registered Republican, or how exactly Donold’s ear magically healed within one week without so much as a scar.

Nope! Instead the focus has been on:

Is Kamala Black or Indian? (Because apparently biracial people don’t exist?)

Why does Kamala suddenly have a Southern accent we decided to invent?

Did…did she just wear a TAN SUIT?!?

Donold took a $10 million bribe from Egypt? Nothing to see here! But did Kamala Harris ACTUALLY work at McDonald’s in college??? If so, where is the PROOF? Why hasn’t she produced her long-form McResume? Did she take McBribes from Ronald? Where is SHE getting HER money, hmm?

Okay sure, we all know that Donold was impeached twice, criminally indicted four times, already convicted once, and will be sentenced in 14 days, but IS KAMALA ACTUALLY BLACK?

Because Donold raised the question, so that means we have to cover it, is she Black or Indian? HUH? Which one is it? How can someone be BOTH?? We in the corporate media are just as confused by this as he is!

WHY DANA BASH IS HORRIBLE

Dana Bash of CNN did a terrible job in her interview with Kamala Harris. Many of her questions were extremely stupid. She did something VERY RACIST by literally just repeating back Donold’s racist talking point to her, and treating it as a very serious allegation. She claims she had to ask that, as “the questions are the questions.” You decide what the questions are. That’s LITERALLY what being a journalist is.

She also seemed to imply that there is something cowardly about the fact that Kamala has never personally met Donold in real life. Dana failed to mention that the only reason for that is because Donald didn’t show up to the peaceful transition of power because he was crying in bed at his golf cemetery.

Dana also went after Tim Walz for flubbing IVF and IUI, and asked how voters can trust him…FOR THAT? I’ve never seen Dana fact-check Donold even ONCE with such tenacity.

And then Dana

The media complains about not hearing enough SPECIFIC policy from her, and then only wants to talk about insane distractions. Dana was so hurt by the backlash, that she did an interview with The Daily Beast.

No, Dana. The right will always be mad no matter what you do. The left just wanted you to not amplify Donald’s racism, which of course, you did.

I read this interview, and although she doesn’t directly allege that criticism of her interview with Kamala is sexist, she talks about another news anchor, the implication is clear. This is ludicrous and childish, to say the least. If any other corporate stooge ‘journalist’ had asked those questions, they would also have been just as pilloried, and rightly so.

Let’s talk about the fallout from Donald’s offensive visit to Arlington National Cemetery. This is how it went:

So I’m sure the corporate news media took this VERY SERIOUSLY…right? RIGHT?? Nope, they are merely amplifying Donald’s INSANE claims that Kamala “made it all up.” Which is what HE does!

Oh, not only did they run with that, but did you know it’s somehow magically something bad for HER campaign?

That’s right, humans! Donold pissed on the graves of America’s fallen heroes, but here’s why that’s a problem for Kamala. And also, did you know she’s now FAKING a Southern accent? Sure, Fox News just made that up out of thin air, but we will be running with it soon too! Whatever gets clicks!

Also, did you know Tim Walz’s brother supports Donold??

(This makes Tim even more relatable, but this is meant as a ‘gotcha’ attack on him by the press.)

Oh also, did you know that being up in the polls and gaining with women is not a bump? That’s right! Having an awesome convention and being up in the polls is somehow bad.

Also, widening her lead with women doesn’t count, somehow. If Donold is up by 1 to 2 points, the race is over and the Democrat must drop out. But if Kamala is up by 4-6 points and leading in battleground states, it’s a ‘tight race.’ Hey, whatever it takes to help Donold win so that the owners of these companies don’t have to pay a penny more in taxes!

BURN IN HELL, CORPORATE MEDIA!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

Can I get an amen? 🙏

Leave a comment

Share

Treat Yourself

HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF BLISS: