Letters from God

Letters from God

36 Comments

User's avatar
Josh's avatar
Josh
Dec 3, 2024

I'm a 47-year-old gay man, God. I was an itty bitty bopping to YMCA when it was first released. And you know what I have concluded...?

NOBODY. FUCKING. CARES ABOUT US.

YOU do... But you know what I mean. Our society is fundamentally selfish, so in that sense nobody gives a shit. Interestingly enough, someone will majorly give two shits if I don't pay my taxes. But when my rights are taken away, or when I never had them in the first place, nope.

My entire life, I've wanted two things: to be accepted and to be left alone. My entire fucking life, this country has told me two things, via policy and culture wars: we're never going to accept you (at least fully) and WE'LL HARASS YOU AND TORTURE YOU WITH OUR HYPOCRISY TIL YOU DIE.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
Dec 3, 2024

The simplest thing we can do as humans is to be accepting. Zero effort is required.

Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture