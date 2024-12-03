Dear Humans,

It’s your pal Jesus here. As you know, Donold stole the iconic gay anthem YMCA and uses it at all of his events. You know what I mean, right? When he jacks off two imaginary guys whilst listening to YMCA?

Meanwhile, Donold and his Project 2025 team want to roll back LGBTQ rights. Make it make sense.

Trump’s victory in November emboldened supporters who want to take away marriage rights from LGBTQ+ Americans.

If you think his supporters and members of government aren’t up for the idea because it’s settled law or some crap, think again. Here’s a Michigan State Representative saying the quiet part out VERY FUCKING LOUD:

This is from the party who preaches family values? Then why is Elon with Trump on THANKSGIVING:

That screenshot depicts a moment where Trump and Elon were, yet again, grooving to YMCA (As a deranged person does during Thanksgiving dinner).

Recall: YMCA was released in 1978 and reminds the disco-loving listener that YMCA’s are welcoming places for everyone, which is why the song resonated with the LGBTQ community (Not to mention some members of the Village People were gay).

I’m sure many of you humans have a YMCA near you - They’re community spaces to support and lift up those who are in need. They are WONDERFUL for this reason and we love them!

So for Donold and his followers to use the song as an anthem for THEIR movement - one filled with hate, exclusion, and suppression - is flat out ABHORRENT.

Donold and Project 2025 want to roll back human rights and enact mass deportations.

They want to save a buck by shutting down government-funded community spaces.

Their tariff plans will make things more expensive, further putting a financial squeeze on already struggling Americans who use YMCAs.

RFK Jr. wants to take friggen fluoride out of the drinking water, which will further put Americans in danger by impacting oral health. I could go on and on.

NONE of these things are helpful to Americans. As the Village People groove:

“Young man, there’s a place you can go […] when you’re short on your dough […] you can stay there and I’m sure you will find many ways to have a good time.”

You can look at “YMCA” and consider it a song about creating a welcoming, supportive, and inclusive space. Traits that America should have. But in Trump’s America, that’s not what citizens will be getting.

THOU SHALT NOT GROOVE TO YMCA WHILE MARGINALIZING THE COMMUNITIES WHO THE REAL YMCA SUPPORTS!!!

Love,

Jesus