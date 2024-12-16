Letters from God

Ranger Adams's avatar
Ranger Adams
Dec 16, 2024

I won't be giving up any fight! I have lived well over 70 years without being intimidated by anyone. I don't care how much money that low class of a lout shithead draft dodger and his rich boy cheerleader throw around. If I were a few years younger, I would run for congress myself just to show that "Duty Honor and Country" are not dead!

PhunnyPhillyGirl's avatar
PhunnyPhillyGirl
Dec 16, 2024

TODAY I was about to bail. I'm so fucking tired. I'm the 60+ year old that fought most of these things already, just to watch them fall to that Thing. My heart is broken, my will to fight is weak. But, I'm still here ready to fight...for my kids...for my granddaughters and for everyone else's kids & grandkids. I'll fight until I we win our Country back.

So, yeah God...your words make a difference...and thank you...

