South Koreans fought back and kept their democracy.

Dear Humans,

I know how you feel.

Exhausted. Confused. Scared.

I feel it too.

Just yesterday, I lost two paid subscribers—people who said they couldn’t take the weight of this anymore. They said they were giving up, distancing themselves from politics entirely. And honestly? It broke my heart.

Not because they unsubscribed—though I won’t pretend that doesn’t sting—but because it’s a reminder of how crushed people feel right now. The despair is real. The exhaustion is real. And it’s exactly what the architects of Project 2025 are counting on.

They want us to give up. To turn away. To stop caring. To be demoralized. Because when we stop fighting, they win.

But here’s the truth: resistance—rebellion—has always been born in moments like this. When the odds feel impossible. When the forces against us seem too big to beat. When the Death Star looks impenetrable, and all we’ve got are a few ships, some hope, and the willingness to try anyway.

Just look at how the wealthy elites are falling in line:

Morning Joe and Mike obeyed in advance

Bezos obeyed in advance

ABC just gave Trump $15 million to settle, rather than face his wrath.

They’re surrendering. But you? You don’t have to be like them. You can choose to keep standing against darkness.

Because rebellions don’t start when it’s easy. They start when it feels like there’s no chance at all—when a handful of people refuse to accept that this is how the story ends.

The odds look long, but history proves this: when people care enough, the impossible happens.

We may be tired. We may feel like we’re staring down the Empire itself.

But when you think it’s all over, it’s not over.

If you don’t believe me, just look to South Korea and Syria for two recent shining examples.

When you stand up, others will follow.

So get up. Stand up. The story’s not done yet.

