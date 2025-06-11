Dear Humans,

ABC News just fired a reporter for telling the truth. And Trump’s goons in LA shot an Australian reporter for doing her job.

This ain’t freedom, folks.

This is a fascist police state trying to scare us all into submission.

But it’s not going to work.

1. Reporter Fired for Speaking the Truth

Terry Moran was one of the last real journalists left at ABC News. The kind who actually asked hard questions. The kind who could sit across from Donald Trump and make him become so frustrated he starts pouting. Which is exactly what he did just one month ago.

Last month, when Trump tried to claim that Kilmar Abrego Garcia had MS-13 tattoos on his knuckles, Moran calmly replied that the image was photoshopped.

It‘a one of the few times someone in the mainstream press fact-checked Trump to his face. And so naturally Taco hated him for it.

So when Moran tweeted his earnest reflections on Stephen Miller, the Trump machine pounced, and ABC folded like a lawn chair.

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater… Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.” - Terry Moran

Keen insights from a top-flight reporter who has been around these creepzillas long enough to know what he’s talking about.

But corporate media outlets like ABC News don’t want truth. They want obedience. So they let him go.

Thou shalt not fire reporters for standing against fascism. It’s literally their job to report on the character of the president and his advisers.

2. Shot for Showing the Truth

As you have probably seen by now, Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi was reporting in Los Angeles when police shot her in the leg with a rubber bullet. For absolutely no reason. No warning. Just some fascist sicko who thought it would be fun to shoot a journalist doing her job.

This is an international incident and a direct result of Trump’s insane decision to send federal forces into California.

Thou shalt not shoot reporters and still pretend you’re the good guys.

3. The One Thing Taco MOST Doesn’t Want Us To Do

If that wasn’t enough, now Taco Supreme Leader is threatening to unleash “heavy force” on peaceful protesters this weekend should they decide to show up at his birthday party.

He wants Americans too scared to speak, too terrified to march, too broken to fight back.

Luckily for us, no one is planning on showing up to his military parade. We are going to be EVERYWHERE ELSE.

The one thing Donald Trump most wants you not to do… is protest. And that’s because history shows that protests against him work. They prove the strength of his opposition.

His billionaire bestie just dumped him and called him a pedophile. JD Vance and Peter Thiel are sharpening their knives to take the throne…and Taco knows it.

Good things are coming. Pope Leo will be speaking in Chicago on Saturday.

And I have it on good authority that Mother Nature will send a light drizzle, if not a full thunderstorm, to rain on Donald’s big, bullshit birthday parade.

“Authority is brittle. Oppression is the mask of fear.” - Nemik

Here’s the thing about fascists: they always overreach. They always think they can crush the truth with fear and violence.

But they can’t. The truth doesn’t go away.

The more he tries to silence the truth, the louder it will get.

Do you hear the people sing?

Before you go, I need to say something important.

This part isn’t a joke. It’s about survival.

4. They Want to Shut Down God

You think this ends with reporters getting fired and shot? You think they’ll stop once they’ve the protests have ended?

Think again.

Every fascist playbook ends the same way: shut down the press, crush the protests, and erase every independent voice that dares to speak out. And yes, that even includes Me. (Gulp)

They’ve tried to ban Me before. Shadowbans. Reports. Social media jail. Every time I say something true, they throttle it. Meanwhile, fascists lie all day with no consequences. They even become president.

They want God gone because what we do here works.

Let Me remind you who I am.

I am THE God of All Social Media.

Over five million followers across every major platform. No corporate backers. What we’ve built here is something they can’t control and that scares them.

While the fascists get billionaire funding, PR teams, and press credentials at the White House, we’ve built this newsletter and this audience purely off heart and our absolute refusal to shut up and go away.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God. Tell someone you trust. We have to keep growing. Join the Rebellion today! We have friends everywhere!

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the newsletters, live shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters.

"God, I just upgraded to Angel. Your work is so YOU-damned important. Our laughter is their kryptonite. TACO! TACO! TACO!" - David

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a sanctuary. A weapon. A lifeline.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

