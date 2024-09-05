Share

Dear Humans,

Yesterday was another tragic day in America with a mass shooting in Georgia on only the second day of the new school year. The shooter was 14-years old.

Two teachers and two students were killed. Four lives, gone in an instant. Four families, forever shattered.

As we know all too well, there will be no justice for them. Without a change in Georgia’s government, gun laws will not change. And it’s not just in Georgia. No American is safe from gun violence.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who has spent years downplaying the scourge of gun violence—most recently telling us to "move on" after a school shooting—now delivers his election speeches behind a layer of 3.5-inch-thick bulletproof glass.

“When I was president, I totally protected the guns.” -Donald Trump, 8/8/24

While Trump enjoys luxury of state-of-the-art protection, with snipers on every rooftop safeguarding his venomous rhetoric, Americans face an epidemic of gun violence in schools, stores, and streets. As of today’s post (September 5th), there have been 385 mass shootings in the USA in the year 2024. 173 children under 11 have been killed, with 394 injured. Total number of homicides or unintentional deaths are 11,599.

As President Biden has oft reminded us, the leading cause of death of CHILDREN in the USA is from guns.

Donald and the Republicans are just fine keeping it that way.

All they do is say ‘thoughts and prayers’ and tell us this is ‘not the time’ to talk about gun policy. But when you ask them a week later, they become enraged and call you a ‘commie.’

They don’t have any thoughts.

Their prayers are worthless.

They don’t care how many children die.

They don’t care if YOU die.

Heck, they don’t even care if THEY get shot.

Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise was almost killed at a baseball game 7 years ago. Did it change his mind on guns? Of course not! The money from the NRA is too good.

Donald Trump himself was almost assassinated on July 13th of 2024, but that didn’t change his position on guns either. It doesn’t matter that the shooter was a registered Republican. To this day, his cult magically blames it on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris somehow…because they’re crazy.

On the contrary, Republicans.

YOU sent the orders.

The blood is on YOUR hands. The blood of thousands upon thousands of murdered children.

I exist to make sure these evil bastards are defeated once and for all.

Children must once again be able to live without fear of being murdered at school!

Thou shalt do something!!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!!!

Can I get an amen? 🙏

