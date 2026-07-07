Letters from God

Letters from God

71 Comments

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Susan Detwiler's avatar
Susan Detwiler
7h

Oh, God. I am so utterly disappointed in Plattner, and disgusted that King wants us to give him a pass. You said it brilliantly. Let us find a young, progressive non-rapist to defeat Collins!

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Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)'s avatar
Black Pearl (Slava Ukraini)
7h

So disappointed in Stephen King.

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