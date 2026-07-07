Dear Humans,

I did not expect to write about this today, but I have to:

Fuck Stephen King. Now before you crucify me in the comments, take 2 minutes to read all the things he said yesterday.

Before we begin, bless the little heart on this post so the Epstein class billionaires accidentally show it to many more people. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!

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1. Thou Shalt Not Defend Rapists

“Graham Platner may drop out. (I hope he doesn’t, but.) Meanwhile, the Abuser in Chief just keeps on keepin’ on.”

Stephen King looked at Graham Platner facing a serious, credible and shocking rape allegation and decided to announce that he hopes he doesn’t drop out.

He actually used Trump as his defense. Yes, genius. Trump is an adjudicated rapist. We know this. That should RAISE the standard, not lower it!

So let God get this straight, in order to defeat a Nazi rapist, you want to elect a Nazi rapist?

For fuck’s sake, we DON’T want Nazi rapists in office!!!

“Tell you what--if you knew the whole truth about everyone in the Senate and House of Reps, those chambers would be dead empty. Jesus said, "Let him without sin cast the first stone."”

First of all, if the chambers would be dead empty, then LET THEM. Find new leaders. I guarantee you there are plenty of people out there who have NOT spent their whole lives committing crimes against humanity.

Second, that verse was NOT written so famous men could use it to get out of credible rape allegations.

AND JESUS FUCKING CHRIST. Using the Bible to defend rape? Who are you, Russell Brand?

At this rate, I’m rethinking Shawshank Redemption like, “Fuck Andy Dufresne. That drunken banker really did kill his wife, didn’t he?”

And from now on when I yell, “NO KINGS!” That includes Stephen King too.

While writing this, I remembered that last year, Stephen King sarcastically mocked the Epstein client list as being about as real as the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus. Offensive.

“The Epstein client list is real. So is the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus.”

I know both Tooth and Santa and they are sadly all too real. Also, it’s real that Epstein had many rich and famous clients all over the world.

Nobody is being dragged into the town square to be pelted with rocks, although as God I gotta say, it’s cool and it really works.

Graham Platner is simply being asked to stop running for one of the most powerful jobs in America because he has been credibly accused of rape.

I’m sure Democrats can find a new non-rapist candidate that can beat stupid Susan Collins.

Thou shalt not rape.

Thou shalt not defend rapists.

Thou shalt not elect rapists to be your leaders.

It’s not too much to ask!!!

2. Join the Rebellion

This is why independent media matters. Famous people, powerful people, rich people, party people, and media people in the big club will always find a way to excuse horrors from rape to pedophilia to genocide.

This is how the Epstein class operates.

But the point of fighting monsters is not to become one yourself. The point is to defeat them and build a better world.

Letters from God is now the #1 Humor publication on Substack. We’ve worked very hard to get here. But staying independent doesn’t happen by magic.

Paid subscribers are the reason we can keep writing morning letters, producing live shows, making videos, building cartoons, running the private Discord, taking karaoke requests, and telling the truth while the MAGA billionaire media machine sanewashing for President Senile Pedophile.

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a protest. It’s a community.

It’s a loud, funny, pro-democracy middle finger to the fascist weirdos trying to ruin everything good.

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Love,

God