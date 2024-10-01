Letters from God

Walt Svirsky
Oct 1, 2024

The serial prevaricator and huge tosser of towels has a new gig. Now he chucks chicken strips!

Watching the fetid fast food freak throwing box after box of deep fried fabulousness into a hurricane soaked crowd was like another Puerto Rican nightmare.

Who does this? Who “thinks” this is an impressive act that will garner votes?

You know who.

Norah Shannon
Oct 1, 2024

I wonder if we all mark Donold as Spam, will he go away?

