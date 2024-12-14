Dear Humans,

America is crying out for better healthcare. People want universal coverage, lower costs, and the basic ability to take their sick child to a doctor without risking bankruptcy. The demand for a system that works for everyone is deafening.

So what does America get?

Are you fucking kidding, God? They want to ban the polio vaccine?

HOLY FUCKING SHIT!!!

This is insane.

At a time when 62% of Americans want the government to guarantee healthcare, instead they will face LOTS more health insurance company exploitation AND an anti-vaxxer lunatic as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s right, the guy with brain worms wants to make America healthy again…by bringing back polio.

This is a national tragedy in the making.

Polio! A disease that used to leave children paralyzed and struggling to breathe, wiped out by the miracle of science—now at risk of making a comeback because this lunatic thinks vaccines are “dangerous.”

FUCK THAT.

Viruses are what’s dangerous! Between 1937 and the early 1950s, polio killed an estimated 50,000 Americans and left tens of thousands more permanently paralyzed. Death rates varied but were significant, especially…for children!!!

RFK, Jr. isn’t here to expand coverage or take on the real villains like the health insurance industry, which makes TENS OF BILLIONS IN PROFIT EVERY YEAR denying care to families who need it most.

No, he’s here to bring back polio. He’s here to kill innocent children by the thousands.

VACCINES SAVE LIVES

The truth is that vaccines save lives. Vaccines are a miracle, not a menace.

Call your representatives. Show up. Fight back. Don't let these charlatans undo decades of progress.

Thou shalt not allow polio—or any preventable plague—to return.

Protect your neighbors. Protect your kids. Make sure you’re vaccinated NOW.

