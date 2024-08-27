Share

Dear Humans,

Yesterday Donold once again suggested he might back out of debating Kamala on Sept. 10 because ABC won’t rig things in his favor like Daddy did of old and as Fox News doth now:

“Why am I doing it? Let's do it with another network…I'd much rather do it on NBC. I'd much rather do it on CBS. Frankly, I think CBS is very unfair, but the best of the group, and certainly I do it on Fox, I'd even do it on CNN. I thought CNN treated us very fairly the last time." - Donold

WAHHHH!! Donold can’t have them asking actual questions! And of course he thought CNN treated him fairly—they didn’t fact-check any of his lies. All of this fuss is because of a new conflict in the debate rules regarding whether microphones should be muted when the other speaker is talking. It’s unclear who is actually asking for this rule change. Verily, could it be Donold himself?

Team Harris wants Donold’s mic live at all times. Donold wants his mic live at all times. Team Trump wants Donold’s mic muted when it’s not his turn.

“I'd rather have it probably on, but the agreement was it would be the same as it was last time. In that case, it was muted.” - Donold

So just to recap, the Trump campaign seeketh to mute Trump at the debate because their candidate is a 78-year-old toddler who cannot control the verbal diarrhea that doth flow from that encrusted anus on his face. BAHAHA!

OF COURSE Donold doth not wish to be muted!

This is a man so desperate for attention that he speaketh for hours on end, boring his most ardent supporters to tears as they yawn and fall asleep, until they fumble for their car keys and leave early.

This is a former Republican president who calleth into Fox News and gets cut off when he goes too long. This is a man who last week didst kick a veteran cop off stage for talking too long…because it was HIS TURN TO TALK! AGAIN!

The real question is, doth he ever shut up? Where is the off button on this moron? No one is a greater ally to the left than Donold, whose every word and action doth reveal the true christofascism that is modern republicanism.

Thou MUST let Trump debate with no mute button so everyone can remember how just unhinged he truly is!

THE LORD HATH SPOKEN!

JOIN OUR GROWING FLOCK

We’re growing fast, folks! We’re now at 63,000 subscribers!

Every day, I’m inspired by the incredible community we’ve built together. Your support fuels this divine mission, and with your help, we’re bringing more joy, truth and laughter to the world. If you’re ready to take this journey to the next level, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF BLISS: