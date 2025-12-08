Dear Humans,

Lo, Governor Tim Walz just revealed something that should shake this nation to its core. After Trump used the R word about him, grown adults began driving past his home screaming that same slur at his family. At his son. At a kid with special needs.

Because no Republican will ever say it, God will. This is SHAMEFUL!

1. Tim Walz Sounds the Alarm

Walz said that the harassment began soon after Trump used the slur.

His crazy followers copy him. They escalate. They go to a man’s home and shout the R word at a child who never harmed anyone. A child who deserves safety, dignity, and peace.

Walz warned that taunts like this can turn to violence. And he’s right. In this same state, Democrats were murdered in their home this summer, and Republican Senator Mike Lee mocked the killings as “Nightmare on Walz Street.” This is the giddy evil Trump has inspired.

2. Hope Walz Draws the Line

Then Hope Walz spoke, and her fury was righteous. She said people drove by her house and screamed the R word at her brother. She said, “What world are we fucking living in.”

Her brother Gus is a kid with special needs. A kid who did nothing except be born in a nation where cruelty has become a badge of honor for fascist monsters.

To the adults who did this, hear Me. You screamed a slur at a child. You tried to frighten a family. You chose hatred over humanity. You are cowards.

3. Bless The Walz Family

Let Me speak plainly. This is evil. This is evil committed by cowards who think cruelty makes them strong. They scream at children. They mock the dead. They laugh at families in pain. And they call all this “making America great again.”

You’re not losing your mind. This really is happening. The country really has sunk this low. And naming it out loud is the first act of rebellion.

Bless the Walz family, for they deserve every ounce of our support.

And to the vile cowards who do these things; fuck you.

Thou shalt leave the Walz family the fuck alone, YOU COWARDS!

The Lord has spoken.

4. Join The Rebellion!

