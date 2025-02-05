Dear Humans,

Representative Al Green has introduced the first articles of impeachment of Donold’s second term, citing his recent comments on Gaza. He is 100% right.

1. Thou Shalt Impeach the Motherfucker

Donold’s comments on Gaza are offensive and will never happen. It is meant to distract us from the fact that President Musk has taken over the treasury and done some wildly illegal shit. In the 16 days they’ve been co-presidents, there has been nothing but chaos. Planes are literally dropping from the sky. It is long past time that somebody do something.

Thou shalt impeach the motherfucker. And the other motherfucker!

Every Democratic representative must wield every tool at their disposal—block every nominee, obstruct every bill, file new impeachment articles daily. No more waiting to see. No more playing fair while these sociopaths dismantle democracy.

Beyond Congress, we must demand that the Treasury revoke Elon Musk’s access to government contracts and data. He is actively aiding and abetting an authoritarian takeover.

Public pressure is working. Protests are growing. Lawsuits are being filed. People are PISSED. The tide is turning—but only if we keep pushing.

If thou art tired, take a nap. Then get back in the fight.

2. Join The Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

Love,

God