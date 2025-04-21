Letters from God

Letters from God

27 Comments

deniway
Apr 21, 2025

I'd like to report some HOPE today, dear God. A video on Instagram showed neighbors with a bullhorn protecting other immigrant neighbors' from ICE. "Don't open you doors. They can put the warrant under the door or up against the window. It must be signed by a Federal Judge or it isn't valid." Over and over. Then they just told ICE to get out of the neighborhood. Not turning against each other is how we win !

Mariann Jelinek
Apr 21, 2025

Hegseth is not a real SecDef. He just plays one on TV.

