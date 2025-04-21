Thou Shalt Fire the Drunkard
Pete Hegseth leaked airstrike plans again.
Dear Humans,
The man in charge of America's bombs just leaked classified military plans. Again. Let us review Pete Kegsbreath’s latest drunken idiocy.
1. SignalGate 2: Drunken Boogaloo
Last time, he accidentally added a journalist to a Signal chat about U.S. airstrikes. This time, he very intentionally started a new Signal chat on his own personal phone and invited his wife, his brother, and about a dozen other people. Hegseth leaked the flight times of F/A-18 Hornets preparing to bomb Yemen. To civilians. In a Signal group called “Defense | Team Huddle.”
Oh, I didn’t realize that his wife and brother were national defense experts. Good to know they’re up to date on Yemen bombing strikes. Did they discuss which bars to hit right after?
2. Even His Own Guy Just Quit in Disgust
John Ullyot, former Trump spokesman and Pentagon flack, just rage-quit and dropped a holy rebuke in Politico.
He says the Pentagon is descending into chaos and that it’s “hard to see Hegseth remaining in his position for much longer.”
Damn. Even his own henchmen can’t stand his vile whisky breath.
3. God’s Final Word
I think Donald Dump should fire the drunkard, but of course, he won’t. His entire purpose is to destroy the United States and everyone in it. Which is why he appointed all the worst possible people to run everything.
A vaccine denier in charge of health. A fascist in charge of the FBI. And a drunken fool in charge of the US Military. Things are totally insane.
But hey, at least we are all fighting back against these cruel bastards. We would all rather gladly die on our feet than bend the knee, and that is damn heroic. Onward, good people!
4. Join God's Rebellion
Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.
Love,
God
I'd like to report some HOPE today, dear God. A video on Instagram showed neighbors with a bullhorn protecting other immigrant neighbors' from ICE. "Don't open you doors. They can put the warrant under the door or up against the window. It must be signed by a Federal Judge or it isn't valid." Over and over. Then they just told ICE to get out of the neighborhood. Not turning against each other is how we win !
Hegseth is not a real SecDef. He just plays one on TV.