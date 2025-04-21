Dear Humans,

The man in charge of America's bombs just leaked classified military plans. Again. Let us review Pete Kegsbreath’s latest drunken idiocy.

1. SignalGate 2: Drunken Boogaloo

Last time, he accidentally added a journalist to a Signal chat about U.S. airstrikes. This time, he very intentionally started a new Signal chat on his own personal phone and invited his wife, his brother, and about a dozen other people. Hegseth leaked the flight times of F/A-18 Hornets preparing to bomb Yemen. To civilians. In a Signal group called “Defense | Team Huddle.”

Oh, I didn’t realize that his wife and brother were national defense experts. Good to know they’re up to date on Yemen bombing strikes. Did they discuss which bars to hit right after?

2. Even His Own Guy Just Quit in Disgust

John Ullyot, former Trump spokesman and Pentagon flack, just rage-quit and dropped a holy rebuke in Politico.

He says the Pentagon is descending into chaos and that it’s “hard to see Hegseth remaining in his position for much longer.”

Damn. Even his own henchmen can’t stand his vile whisky breath.

3. God’s Final Word

I think Donald Dump should fire the drunkard, but of course, he won’t. His entire purpose is to destroy the United States and everyone in it. Which is why he appointed all the worst possible people to run everything.

A vaccine denier in charge of health. A fascist in charge of the FBI. And a drunken fool in charge of the US Military. Things are totally insane.

But hey, at least we are all fighting back against these cruel bastards. We would all rather gladly die on our feet than bend the knee, and that is damn heroic. Onward, good people!

4. Join God's Rebellion

In just a few months, we've grown from 73,000 to 133,000 subscribers. That's 60,000 new wonderful angels who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy

"We the people are pissed and God's words are what we need, and have always needed, in these dire times. We must stand together, or hang separately." - Dave

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God