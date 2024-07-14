Letters from God

Letters from God

30 Comments

User's avatar
Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
Jul 14, 2024

I condemn political violence. At the same time Democrats, DO NOT stop talking about Project 2025. DO NOT stop writing postcards and volunteering to get out the vote. DO NOT stop talking about the Epstein revelations. DO NOT take your foot off the gas. Let's stay laser-focused on what we need to do to defeat these violent fascist Republicans in November.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Mike Phelan's avatar
Mike Phelan
Jul 14, 2024

Thank you, god. You’re one of a good deities.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture