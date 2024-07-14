Dear Humans,

If you’re like me, you’re still in shock from what happened yesterday at the Trump rally, with one innocent victim killed, along with the gunman. The FBI has now confirmed the identity of the shooter. Like you, I will be paying close attention to the details as they emerge. If you haven’t already, join us in the group chat where we are all getting through these crazy times together.

In case you missed it, I published my rapid reaction to this event last night.

I talked to a young Democratic Strategist named Johnny Palmadessa who was actually there, and he agreed to be on the God Pod on Monday to talk to us about it, which I will publish on Tuesday. (Assuming it works out.)

This Week’s God Pod News:

This Week’s God Pod Episodes:

Celebrate with Us:

We just hit a milestone—over 500 paid subscribers! It’s a tiny fraction of our 54,000 followers, but every bit helps us keep bringing you divine satire. Thank you for your support!

Testimonials:

Anne Firestone: "I agree with everything you say. I especially like you new commandment: Thou shalt not put people in jail for being homeless. What on Earth is the matter with this country????????"

Keely: "I've been following you for years on Facebook, then the podcast. Keep up the great work!"

TED GILLUM: "I was raised in the pentuphostile church, and I love how much they hate this."

Thank You!

Thank you for being part of the God Pod community. This year has been insane…and the insanity is only accelerating. I’m here to get through it with you.

Love,

God

P.S. Let's keep our momentum going! Share this email with friends who could use a laugh and invite them to join our divine community.

Share

Engagement Question:

What topics do you want me to focus on this week?

Leave a comment