As you’ve no doubt heard, Donald “PEDO” Trump has declared war on Democrats for daring to want the Epstein Files released. And so he is deploying the National Guard into blue cities in nineteen states. NINETEEN.

He says it’s about crime. LIES FROM THE PIT OF HELL. Crime is falling in most of these places. What he wants is a spark, just one clash, one bullet fired, so he can use it to declare martial law. And if he can’t find one, he’ll just have one of his own supporters beat up or shot again.

National Guard members are being pulled from their jobs and families and sent to cities to cosplay as Team America: Epstein Distraction Force. Then he cuts deployments one day short so he doesn’t have to pay them in full. He calls them patriots while treating them as trash.

He hopes their presence alone will provoke violence, giving him the excuse to seize more power. Because if he can successfully declare martial law, he can do anything he wants. It’s a military dictatorship until he dies.

But not everyone’s obeying. On CBS Face the Nation Sunday, Governor Wes Moore of Maryland, a U.S. Army captain who served with the 82nd Airborne in Afghanistan, flatly refused Donald “Bone Spurs” Trump’s unlawful order.

He called the plan unsustainable, unconstitutional, and disrespectful. And then he said what mattered most: “I will not authorize the Maryland National Guard to be utilized for this.”

Bless Governor Wes Moore for saying no, for drawing a line in the sand, and for reminding the nation that Donald “Tiny PP” Trump cannot simply command obedience everywhere. You can just defy him.

Soldiers are not Trump’s personal private army, and the oath they swore is to the Constitution, not to him.

So remember this. For every person that stays quiet, there’s another raising their voice. For every Guard unit being used as fascist bait, there are families and neighbors demanding to know why. He can put soldiers into the streets, but he can’t make Americans forget who they are. Dictators die. Always. And no tyrant can outlive the truth.

Thou shalt defy Donald. Thou shalt defy his unlawful orders. And thou shalt never kneel to a tyrant.

Love,

God

