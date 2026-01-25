Dear Humans,

ICE has now murdered three American citizens. Renée Nicole Good. Keith Porter. And Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse who took care of veterans and knew that “freedom isn’t free.”

The DOJ insists there must never be any investigations or trials for these executions. In Trump’s eyes, every murder is justified. Whatever it takes to stay in power, right?

This is authoritarian violence. And it must end.

Thou shalt abolish and prosecute ICE!

Can God get a fucking amen?!?

Well said, social media person / unsung hero.

1. Even the Cult Can’t Spin This One

ICE is still claiming that VA Nurse Alex Pretti somehow posed a threat. They held up a photo of his holstered gun like it was a bloody knife. Stephen Miller called him a terrorist. Kristi Noem went on TV and lied her face off.

But as it turns out, even their own supporters are finding it hard to ignore the evidence of their eyes and ears this time.

Maybe that’s because the video is extremely clear. ICE tackled him to the ground. They took his gun. And then they opened fire like the masked fascist death squad they are. And afterward they cracked jokes.

Not even the usual MAGA bootlickers on the conservative subreddit could explain it.

Hardcore 2A freaks said it looked like an execution.

Even the NRA posted a statement condemning it. The NRA!!

2. The Voter Rolls Were the Point

This week, Pam Bondi offered a deal: give us Minnesota’s voter rolls, and maybe the raids stop.

That’s called extortion and it’s a crime. Why do they want voter rolls so badly? Are they plotting to rig the election?

It has nothing to do with border security. It has everything to do with fear. They’re trying to break swing states. To break you.

3. God’s Final Thoughts

They’re doing this because they’re terrified.

Why? Because President Epstein is collapsing in the polls.

He’s underwater with every demographic on just about every issue.

ICE knows they’re on video murdering a nurse. And a mother. They’re terrified…of you.

You don’t negotiate with evil. You don’t “reform” it. You certainly don’t give it a much bigger budget.

You cannot appease the fascists.

Which is why God always says; FUCK THE FASCISTS!

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God