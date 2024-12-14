Dear Humans,

This week brought two wildly different interactions with Letters from God subscribers. Here’s what happened:

Person 1: Ignorance in Action

I received an angry, all-caps email from a subscriber. Why? They don’t believe in vaccines and demanded a FULL refund—immediately.

So, I refunded their subscription and blocked them. Life’s too short to be abused. What a charmer!

Person 2: Compassion in Action

In a much different interaction, I had a heartfelt 30-minute Zoom with a young Mormon man—a perk for Founding Members. Early in our chat, he shared that he has schizophrenia and hears voices, including what he believes is me—yes, the God.

While he takes medication, the voices persist. So, I took the rest of our time to explain the satirical nature of this newsletter and even showed him how our animation software works. Despite the reveal, he told me, “You make me laugh a lot—and you speak a lot of truth!”

To brighten his day, I refunded his $300 subscription and encouraged him to spend it on something fun. He later emailed, saying his “soul felt light after the call.” What a wonderful human being.

THE MORALE OF THE STORY

Being human isn’t easy. Being God? Even harder.

Every day, I’m pushed to my mental and emotional limits. Sometimes I get knocked down, but I always get back up.

Whether you’re a free or paid subscriber, thank you for being part of this divine comedy. If you’ve been considering supporting Letters from God, now’s a great time—there’s a 20% discount for the next 48 hours if you’d like to join us.

