U.S. Senator from Montana Tim Sheehy is going to Hell.

He’s only 40, but I’ve decided already.

I can hear you ask, why God? What could he possibly have done?

Well, for one thing, he physically attacked a Marine protesting the war on Iran in the U.S. Capitol building yesterday and BROKE HIS ARM!!!

Mr. Sheehy did so in valiant defense of His King (Donald The Pedo) and his country (Israel).

Don’t believe God? I have video.

Sheehy is the meathead sociopath in the blue suit giddily breaking the hand of a U.S. Marine exercising his right to free speech:

The protester was Brian C. McGinnis, a Marine in uniform, and his crime was shouting out that Americans don’t want this war and they sure as hell don’t want to be sent to fight and die for Israel.

PREACH! Bless you, Brian!

And damn you, Tim Sheehy! This wannabe ICE thug just couldn’t resist the chance to jump in on a gang beating of a good American citizen. Sheehy is a Republican, by the way.

Yesterday was also the day Tim and the rest of the Senate voted 52-48 to keep the Operation Epstein Distraction going.

More than that, they want to put “boots on the ground.” They’re simultaneously assaulting veterans whilst voting to send them to war in Iran.

Yeah, Mr. Sheehy is going to Hell.

But hey, I guess that’s not much of a surprise, right? Every single Republican Senator is going to burn in Hell.

John Fetterman, too.

The day will come when Donald Trump won’t be president anymore.

We will not forget the evil of our enemies, the silence of our alleged friends, or the bravery of our true allies.

Keep calm and carry on,

Love,

God

