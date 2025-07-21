Dear Humans,

I don’t know about you, but I'm done pretending this is normal. What is happening is not okay and it never was.

I understand if you’ve been feeling more sad or worried lately. I know I have.

The world has been held hostage for 10 years now by a pedophile who would do or say anything to stay out of prison. And it’s only getting worse.

1. Pure Evil

You’ve seen the photos and videos. You’ve heard the stories from witnesses. Trump and Epstein were best friends. For fifteen years, they flew together, dined together, competed over women at parties like it was a disgusting sport. Epstein was the only other man present at a Mar-a-Lago party where 28 women were flown in by Donald. And on and on and on. The evidence is never ending.

If you’re like me, and you feel sick just reading about this stuff, imagine how the victims feel. If the world would just believe women, there would be no need for a list.

2. Donnie Distraction

Trump is posting about sugar in Coke and calling it the ‘Epstein hoax.’

If it’s such a hoax then why did he assign a thousand FBI agents to comb through the Epstein files and flag every line that mentions Trump? Seriously, a thousand agents! A hundred thousand documents. All being scanned for Donald Trump. You don’t do that unless you’re fucking terrified.

His panic is his confession. Here he is yesterday, giddy that he got people to talk about a football team’s name. Anything other than the fact he’s a huge pedophile.

3. “Dadgum Pedophile”

Republican congressman Tim Burchett went on national television on Sunday and said:

“Just because somebody flew on a plane doesn’t mean they’re a dadgum pedophile.” - Tim Burchett, (R) Tennessee

Yes it dadgum does, Tim. We can assume from this statement that Tim flew on Epstein’s plane.

In fact. anytime I see a politician say that “the Epstein list is a distraction” or that “it doesn’t exist” my first thought is that they or one of their billionaire donors is on the list.

4. The Spell Is Breaking

And yet. Something is shifting.

If you had told me six months ago that by July all we’d be talking about were Trump’s Epstein ties, with his bestie Elon Musk tweeting about it nonstop, I’d have said you were high. And I’m the Lord thy God, I know high.

But here we are. The truth is leaking about Donald and Jeffery whether he likes it or not. And the leaks have become a flood.

“Tyranny requires constant effort. It breaks, it leaks. Authority is brittle. Oppression is the mask of fear. Remember that.” - Nemik

5. This Is Why We Fight

This is not politics. This is evil. This is what happens when a nation gives power to a monster. This is why we fight.

But here’s the good news. You’re not crazy. You’re not alone. The truth is loud again. And you are part of that.

This isn’t just a newsletter. This is your movement. You have a role to play.

Are you with Me? No, seriously…are you with Me?? Because I’m with you.

I hate this part. But I have to.

We are massively outgunned.

We are up against billions in right-wing billionaire blood money. Their propaganda machine never sleeps. It’s loud, it’s well-funded, and it’s designed to break our spirits.

All I’ve got is you. I need your help.

If you believe in independent media that tells the truth, now’s the time to step up.

Or send a gift to a friend.

This is how we grow.

This is how we fight.

This is how we win!

LET’S GO!