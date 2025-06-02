Dear Humans,

The truth is they’ve been trying to shut Me up for a long time.

Not with fire and brimstone, but with reports, throttling, and platform tricks. Every time I speak the truth, some troll hits “report” and cries foul. Meanwhile, fascists are free to lie and post all day.

They want God gone because what I do works. Because it’s loud. Because it’s funny. Because it doesn’t back down. And because people are waking up.

Let Me remind you who I am.

I’m the Creator of the Universe and THE God of All Social Media.

Over five million followers across every major platform. No corporate backers. No billionaire sugar daddies. Just Me, a bathrobe, and the unfiltered truth.

What we’ve built here is something they can’t control and that scares them. Every meme, every live show, every holy takedown I write spreads like wildfire. But we can’t take that for granted.

While the fascists get billionaire funding, PR teams, and press credentials at the White House, we’ve built this newsletter and this audience purely off heart and our absolute refusal to shut up and go away.

If you believe in this mission, please help us grow it. Please spread the word about Letters from God. Tell someone you trust. We have to keep growing. We have friends everywhere!

And if you haven’t subscribed yet, now’s the time. Your support keeps the memes coming, the shows and guests rolling, and the truth screaming louder than those monsters.

"God, I just upgraded to Angel. Your work is so YOU-damned important. Our laughter is their kryptonite. TACO! TACO! TACO!" - David

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a sanctuary. A weapon. A lifeline. And June’s just getting started.

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God

Get 20% off as a thanks for reading:

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our cause at full price, you can do that as well right here.

Give a gift subscription