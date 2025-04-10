Dear Humans,

Donald handed the rich $300 billion while the people who worship him begged for steak money in the replies. Turns out, you can’t eat a red hat. But a leopard can eat your face…

1. Heist Of The Century

This was crime. And not even clever one, it was done right out in the open. First he crashed the market with tariffs. Then he told his billionaire friends when to buy. Then he posted “great time to buy.” Then he paused the tariffs and, lo, stocks rose from the grave like Lazarus on cocaine.

You want to see the crime? Look at the chart. There’s a clear bump 20 minutes before the news broke. That’s your corrupt oligarchy at work.

And lo, the criminal billionaires rejoiced, for they made over three hundred billion dollars in a single day. Officially the largest wealth gain in history. And all they had to do was sell their souls to the antichrist. The billionaires got on their knees and groveled with base gratitude.

2. Make America Hate Trump Again

Under his Truth Social post, the faithful did not cheer. They wept. They raged. They turned on their golden idol like wolves starving for steak.

And yea, on the 80th day of the Mad King Donold’s reign, they said unto him: thou hast destroyed my retirement.

They demanded his resignation.

Of course, not all Trump voters have given up on him.

3. God’s Final Word

I see you, humans. Tired. Frayed at the edges. Screaming into the void because Donald just keeps getting away with it.

He wants you exhausted, broken, confused, and numb. That is the fascist playbook. But if you give up, he wins. So don’t give the prick what he wants. Never, never, never give up.

AND YOU HAVEN’T. You’re still here. Still watching. Still laughing. Still fighting. That matters more than you know. Because here’s the truth: someday he will be gone. And we will be there to party with you!

Stand tall. Stay weird. And keep the fires of hope inside you burning.

Love,

God