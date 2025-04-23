Dear Humans,

You reap what you vote for. And in this case, it’s tariffs, food stamp cuts, and the creeping realization that maybe… just maybe… the con man conned you. Let’s behold the cornucopia of MAGA ragrets.

1. Trucker Tariff Ragrets

HOW IT BEGAN:

“These are the folks who know what’s best for the goods economy.”

— Back when 83% of freight rolled red

HOW IT’S GOING:

“I did not vote for a neutron bomb to wipe out supply chains and small businesses 100 days in.”

— Craig (guy who voted for this)

2. Food Stamps Ragrets

“I don’t know what’s going on… I’m losing my food stamps.”

Oh no. Not your government handouts! Well, for what it’s worth, God and Jesus want the poor to be fed. Sadly, too many people chose the “no handouts” guy. Who would have thought he would take their handouts away? Who couldst possibly have foreseen this coming?

3. Promises Broken Ragrets

“I’m Republican, but I don’t know what he’s doing…”

Buddy, he doesn’t know what he’s doing either.

But he does know he doesn’t care about you.

That’s been obvious since the day he stiffed his first contractor.

4. No More Children Ragrets

“We’re going to end up in the fields. We can’t even have any more babies.”

Again, I ask thee…what did thou thinkest wouldst happen?! If you empower the party of cruelty, don’t be surprised when their cruelty comes for you.

5. God’s Final Word

Behold: the holy trifecta of MAGA consequences; broke, hungry, and full of ragrets. Thou didst sow stupidity. And now thou starveth.

If thou seeketh redemption, maybe try voting for someone who doesn’t actively want thee dead? Just a thought.

Stay awesome,

God