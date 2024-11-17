Nightmare blunt rotation.

Dearest Humans,

During these dark days, one has to look for little signs of hope to stay in existence, to keep you going. Some might call this ‘finding the silver lining.’ What does that even mean? Let’s see what Google hath to say:

People say to "find the silver lining" to encourage someone to look for the positive in a situation that might seem negative. The phrase "every cloud has a silver lining" is a common expression that conveys the idea that even bad situations have some positive aspect. The phrase originated from John Milton's 1634 poem Comus, which includes the line, "Was I deceived? or did a sable cloud/Turn forth her silver lining on the night?". The Victorians popularized the phrase. The phrase is meant to be a way to encourage people to be optimistic and to help them heal through positive thinking. It's not meant to erase the pain of a difficult situation, but rather to help people endure and perhaps even flourish.

I AM GOD’S SMIRKING REVENGE

Well, here’s a little silver for you then.

What’s that? Donold’s ‘First Buddy’ hath already worn out his welcome?! SHOCKED! I AM SHOCKED, I TELL THEE!

You see, Donold already rejected Elon’s choice for Treasury Secretary, Howard Lutnick. Elon, being Elon, immediately took to X and said:

“My view fwiw is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnick will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another.”

Uh oh! Trouble in paradise?!?

But God, he was clearly joking, it was a funny joke! Well, a lot of truth is said in jest. And Elon is obviously the most annoying, cringeworthy dork on the planet. He must be driving Donold crazy. What could be worse than that??

Even Elon’s own AI ‘Grok’ thinks he’s a lying asshole.

Well done, Grok. We see you.

But God, you say, what about this picture they just put out, where they’re all trolling the libs by eating McDonald’s together??

I was standing on the wing. God is always watching.

Big deal. It’s the kiss of death.

I see your photo and raise you a photo.

By the way, how the hell is RFK, Jr. supposedly “so pro-health” and against corporate food and he’s eating McDonald’s? Oh right, because they’re all completely full of shit.

And let’s not forget that new Senate Majority Leader John Thune has been critical of Donold. Some people call him a ‘never trumper.’

It’s already clear that he is not going to lie down and take it. They are GOING to see the Matt Gaetz report. They don’t want to endorse a child trafficker.

So, take all that for what it’s worth.

And remember the words of brave Rebellion fighter and poet Nemick from my favorite show, Andor:

Manifesto - by Nemik There will be times when the struggle seems impossible. I know this already. Alone, unsure, dwarfed by the scale of the enemy. Remember this, Freedom is a pure idea. It occurs spontaneously and without instruction. Random acts of insurrection are occurring constantly throughout the galaxy. There are whole armies, battalions that have no idea that they’ve already enlisted in the cause. Remember that the frontier of the Rebellion is everywhere. And even the smallest act of insurrection pushes our lines forward. And remember this: the Imperial need for control is so desperate because it is so unnatural. Tyranny requires constant effort. It breaks, it leaks. Authority is brittle. Oppression is the mask of fear. Remember that. And know this, the day will come when all these skirmishes and battles, these moments of defiance will have flooded the banks of the Empires’ authority and then there will be one too many. One single thing will break the siege. Remember this: Try.

GOD LAUNCHES PROJECT 2029

I hope you check out Project 2029! This got a tremendous amount of support. If you’re excited about it, give me a frigging amen! And share it with a friend.

Love,

God

P.S. — Help God’s rebellious, blasphemous, leftist network continue growing. Become a paid supporter and let’s save this damn country: