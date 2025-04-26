Dear Humans,

If Jesus Christ showed up today, this regime would immediately deport him to a foreign supermax prison without due process. And then they would brag about it on Twitter.

1. They’re Deporting 2 Year Olds

Just one week after Easter, these immoral monsters are deporting children as young as two. American-born kids. Shoving them onto planes without due process. Dumping them into any foreign country they decide.

2. They’re Arresting Judges

They're arresting judges now too, making a whole show of it to scare the hell outta anybody thinking about fighting back. They strike a pose for the cameras like they're big tough guys, then rush to post it online like it’s some kinda hunting trophy.

3. They’re Fascist Influencers

They're posers. They want you to bow down and take them seriously. But look a little closer and you will see. They are just a bunch of sweaty clowns in costumes.

And hey, by the way…no one is above the law, Kash? What about your boss, the convicted felon president?

Because he’s been ignoring a 9-0 Supreme Court ruling to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia home two weeks ago. Seems above the law!

4. They Would Deport Jesus Christ Himself

If Jesus Christ showed up today, broke and homeless and started preaching ‘woke’ things like love and tolerance, he would deported SO fast. He wouldn’t even get a trial like last time. Even Pontius Pilate gave Him a hearing.

5. Yet There Is Hope

A majority of Americans are against all of this. Yes, it is TRUE!

Even a Washington Post poll showed only 26% of Americans support deporting Kilmar Abrego García, the innocent man they tried to disappear. That is staggeringly low. Americans are united in wanting due process.

In addition, judges and courts continue to fight back. Thou shalt not mess with a judge when it comes to the law!

The writing is on the wall. It still hasn’t even been 100 days. Trump’s regime is deeply unpopular and failing fast.

6. God's Final Word

You cannot deport love.

You cannot arrest truth.

Keep laughing. Keep fighting. Keep loving louder than they hate.

They will crumble. We will rise.

The Lord hath spoken.