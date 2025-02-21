Dear Humans,

It is the Year of thy LORD 2025 and MAGA are only just now realizing that Trump loves Putin.

1. They Knew Who He Was

Trump is doing what he has always done—choosing dictators over democracy. He has always gone to insane lengths to prove his love for Putin, in particular.

They just now noticed?

Where was this concern when he groveled before Putin in Helsinki?

Where was this doubt when he tried to extort Zelenskyy for dirt on Biden?



Whoa. I’m glad they’re saying he would need to be removed from office. That’s a positive sign.

It took this long for you to see it? You’re just now having a crisis? After eight years of this?

In all seriousness, anyone who changes their mind enough to commit to his impeachment should be applauded. They’re on the right side on this. The rest of the clown show absolutely loves Russia. This is them:

2. Schadendude Mode

Look, man. I’m not here to rub it in. I’m here to tell you the truth. It’s never too late to admit you got played. It’s never too late.

Redemption: the action of saving or being saved from sin, error, or evil.

I’m trying to be the shepherd. I’m trying to lead the weak out of the valley of darkness. I’m trying real hard, Ringo.

3. God’s Final Word

Trump calls Ukraine’s fight for survival a “pointless war.”

A Ukrainian just set him straight:

"For Russia, this war is pointless. But for Ukraine, it’s a fight for survival. We didn’t choose this—we were invaded. We stand to defend our homes, our families, and our right to live freely on our land. There is nothing ‘pointless’ about defending our existence."

4. Join God's Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

If you want independent voices to survive, now is the time to step up. The fight isn’t over, and neither are we.

Wow, you actually read to the end. That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so we’re giving you 20% off.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God