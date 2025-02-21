Letters from God

User's avatar
Lisa Ferrara's avatar
Lisa Ferrara
Feb 21, 2025Edited

The next four years will be unpredictable, to say the least. But one thing we can control is our ability to laugh. Not because we don’t take things seriously, but because we take our own sanity seriously. Because joy is an act of resistance. And because there is no sweeter revenge than knowing that, no matter how much power they think they have, they will never be able to take our laughter from us.

As always...thanks for the laughs, God. Our future depends on them.

Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
Feb 21, 2025

These angry people should make an appearance at the State of the Union. Just like January 6th but with a different purpose. Loudly, and proudly denouncing him.

