Dear Humans,

This is America in 2025: a peaceful woman asks a question at a town hall, and a MAGA cultist chants for her to be beaten, deported, and killed.

And the cops don’t drag him out!

Nope, they drag her.

This man said she should die. For asking a question.

This is what MAGA stands for:

Murder. Assault. Greed. Abduction.

Her crime? Being a social worker and constituent who dared to ask a question to her Trump Republican Congressman, Mike Lawler.

They tried to humiliate her. But she came out stronger. Braver.

And now, the world knows her as a hero of the rebellion. This is what heroes do.

She didn’t flinch. She flashed the peace sign.

And the crowd chanted, “Let her stay!” and “Shame! Shame!”

To those who try to silence us: we are louder now. And we have friends everywhere.

They want us scared.

They want us silent.

We will be neither.

The LORD has spoken. ✌️

