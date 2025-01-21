Dear Humans,

Greetings from the heavens, where I watched today’s inauguration and briefly wondered if I’d accidentally tuned into a dystopian satire instead of actual events. But alas, this was real. Let’s break it all down because, truly, you can’t make this stuff up.

1. American Broligarchy

In the Rotunda, a billionaire banquet unfolded. Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg, and their ilk weren’t there to celebrate democracy—they were there to send a message to the peasants; the billionaires are united in their support of fascist dictatorship. But oh god, you’re just being hyperbolic, it’s not like they’re actual Nazis, right?

2. Elon Musk Makes Very Obvious Nazi Salute

Elon Musk, the richest man on Earth, decided today was the perfect time to “throw his heart to the crowd”—or so the spin doctors claim. What it looked like to everyone else was very clearly a Nazi salute.

Even staunch supporters began questioning the spectacle—though perhaps too late.

3. Manifest Stupidity

If you thought this inauguration would at least try to hide its authoritarian undertones, think again. Trump didn’t just swear in without touching the Bible (fire hazard) —he followed it up with a speech straight out of a dictator’s playbook. “Reclaiming” the Panama Canal? Annexing Greenland? Canada? Trump is suddenly obsessed with world conquest. Remind you of anyone?

4. Media Sanitization: Gaslighting on a National Scale

The corporate media had its bullshit factory in high-gear, spinning a tapestry of euphemisms to downplay the horrors. The Washington Post naziwashed Elon’s Nazi salute as being “an exuberant speech.”

Obviously, The New York Times made sure to naziwash Elon too, dismissing it as “online speculation.”

This isn’t journalism; it’s complicity. By refusing to ever speak the truth, the corporate media is actively aiding the normalization of fascism.

5. Thou Shalt Mock The Mofos

This isn’t about ideology anymore; it’s about control. They want a world where they’re untouchable, and the rest of us are disposable.

So, no, we can’t laugh this off—but we can laugh at them. Because nothing terrifies fascists more than mockery. It strips away the illusion of power and reveals them for what they really are: clowns in expensive suits, terrified of being made to look foolish.

As Thomas More said: “The devil, that proud spirit, cannot endure to be mocked.”

6. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. Today, the day before the inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God