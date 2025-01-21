Letters from God

Letters from God

51 Comments

User's avatar
Karen F's avatar
Karen F
Jan 21, 2025

I was concerned before the election about what would happen to our country if the orange ball of stupidity won. Now I’m frightened. I remember meeting people with numbers from the concentration camps on their arms. A lot if people have been saying these next 4 years are going to be rough. I’m praying, praying hard that’s it’s only 4 years. I get the feeling we’re going to see a complete change of everything and as orange face clearly said prior to cheating for this win. You’ll never have to vote again.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Phil WEBER's avatar
Phil WEBER
Jan 21, 2025

My major concern about his talk about taking the Canal back, taking Greenland, etc. is that it legitimizes the reasoning behind Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and possibly sends a message to China about Taiwan. Trump has no idea.

Reply
Share
8 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture