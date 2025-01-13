Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! This weekend JD Vance dared to suggest that violent January 6 terrorists shouldn’t be pardoned. This message did NOT go over well with the MAGA cult. Grab your popcorn, they’re gonna hang Vance.

1. JD Vance’s ‘Betrayal’ Sparks Outrage

During an interview on one of the corporate media Sunday shows, JD Vance said, “Obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned,” when referring to violent January 6 offenders. This echoes Donald Trump’s own shift on the issue, where he clarified that only “peaceful protesters” might deserve clemency. Apparently, MAGA didn’t get the memo.

The backlash was swift. One January 6 defendant, Jake Lang, raged:

“Trump promised us pardons! This is NOT what we voted for!”

Another J6 terrorist, Luke Lints, was also very upset, as captured in this expression he made whilst whining about it.

2. MAGA Comes for Vance

First they came for Elon Musk, and I laughed, because I hate Elon Musk. Then they came for JD Vance, and I continued to laugh.

JD Vance, who spent years wearing guyliner to impress Donald, is now being called everything from a “globalist cuck” to “Pence 2.0.”

I think it’s funny that they’d be praying to Me to end their suffering. Have these dinguses actually never read my blog or social media posts?!

LOL. He’s going to betray the base. He could have pardoned them before he left office, but he didn’t.

“If Trump dares to pick and choose among J6 patriots, there will be backlash like no other backlashes before them,” declared one furious supporter.

I don’t believe them. They’re not going to do anything. They don’t even have the courage to go after Donald for this. All they want to do is hang the messenger.

Oh no, Garland treated them like they were terrorists? After they violently attacked their own capitol?!? Good. That’s because they are terrorists. They wanted to hang their own vice-president, Mike Pence.

Now, comments are already appearing suggesting they do the same to Vance. Is it real? Is it a joke? Well, a lot of truth is said in jest.

4. God’s Final Thoughts

While Donold might pardon a few non-violent attendees, it’s clear he’s not going to pardon the violent ones. And when he doesn’t pardon these violent bastards again, after promising them for years that he would, it’s going to be one of the funniest things he’s ever done. They just keep taking the bait.

And God will be right here to laugh at them all.

Love,

God