Dear Humans,

This Mother’s Day, a three-time Trump voter found out her mom is going to get evicted…because of Trump.

Isn’t it ironic? Don’t you think?

1. Thou Shalt Not Vote to Evict Thy Mother

As noted by ‘Unusual Whales’ on Bluesky, Trump’s budget cuts over twenty-six billion from housing aid. That includes the Section 8 lifeline keeping thousands of elderly mothers off the street.

Well, a Trump voter named Teresa responded with a tale of woe. Her mom is 88 years old and, like many people, rightfully needs this program to keep an apartment.

A representative from the Internet named ‘chonky boi’ quickly jumped in and told her to pull up her bootstraps.

She wailed. She backpedaled. She claimed their case was “too detailed” to explain. As if the rest of the suffering masses don’t have stories just as real.

And still she stays loyal to her MAGA cult. They voted to destroy the system. Now it is collapsing around their mothers…on Mother’s Day. And still, they would rather blame the poor than the monster they crowned as king.

2. God’s Final Word

If you love your mother, stop voting for people who want her to die cold and alone. It’s not complicated.

Let this be a warning. Let this be a reckoning.

Thou shalt not vote for monsters who evict or otherwise harm mothers. Seems obvious!

3. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

"Thanks for making the absorption of bad news not only tolerable, but enjoyable. Finally, God is on the right side of history!" - Christine

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. This inauguration, I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 12 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

If you are able and would prefer to support our mission at full price:

Give a gift subscription

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

On a day like this, when cruelty has become policy and love is treated like weakness, that matters more than ever.

Have a wonderful Mother’s Day!

Love,

God

👍 If you're tired of watching fools destroy their own families, hit like.

💬 Comment if God can get an amen!

🔁 Share this if thou wouldst not vote to evict thine own mother.