Letters from God

Letters from God

46 Comments

User's avatar
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
Jan 27, 2025

You know a Smite is a smite and even though this one appears to be kind of accidental, good job. And we didn't even need the department of government deficiency oops efficiency.

Reply
Share
Scott Bernstein's avatar
Scott Bernstein
Jan 27, 2025

To quote that brilliant philosopher of our time, Nelson Muntz, "HA HA!!!"

Reply
Share
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture