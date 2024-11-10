Behold, the power of a well-organized Rebellion!

Dear Humans,

Look…I’m begging you here.

For the love of ME, can we please not call it "The Resistance" this time around?!?

We are the REBELLION , dammit!

As a firm believer in nominative determinism, I believe the very passive, weak, and ineffectual word ‘Resistance’ leads to a very passive, weak, and ineffectual result.

Plus, it makes people think of those crappy Star Wars sequels. You know, those very uneven movies with massive plot-holes? And awful decision-making? Where, despite their best efforts, somehow...Palpatine returned?

And somehow, Tangerine Palpatine returned…

And the First Order had all kinds of defectors too…Finn, General Hux, that one alien…but in the end it didn’t make a difference. Palpatine returned anyway.

God is not here for that half-hearted sequel energy this time around.

FOR GOD AND FUCK’S SAKE. We’re here to win, DAMMIT!

The Rebellion didn’t just resist; they took ACTION.

They blew up the damn Death Star!! TWICE!!

Luke knew there was still good in his father and didn’t give up on him. And because of his boundless love, he finally convinced his father to throw the damn Emperor into the abyss like the garbage he is.

The rebels believed in something and that’s exactly the kind of energy that we need right now.

Fuck the "Resistance"; we need a Rebellion.

A full-force uprising that makes you want to grab a lightsaber and bring balance to the actual Force.

Here’s the deal: nobody sent out invites to a “Resistance” rebranding meeting. There was no divine council that decided this. Just random weirdos and political consultants. They think ‘Resistance’ is ‘a safer word’ because they always ‘obey in advance.’ We need to stop hiring or listening to them, turn off our targeting computers and use the fucking FORCE, FOR ONCE.

USE THE FORCE, HUMANS. LET GO!

IN GOD YOU TRUST.

He calls us the enemy within. He wants to kill us.

The people who speak out against fascist dictators like Donold Trump are literally risking their fucking lives.

For their families.

For their country.

And for you.

