Letters from God

Letters from God

67 Comments

User's avatar
Andra Watkins's avatar
Andra Watkins
Nov 10, 2024

I'm outlining my plan for Purposeful Disengagement this week. It will be a form of rebellion.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Phyllis Soybel's avatar
Phyllis Soybel
Nov 10, 2024

I like it. Resistance is good in the sense that you resist simply going with that 50 some odd percent who thought somehow he’ll be better this time around. You resist the ideas. But rebellion is a “hell, no” attitude. It should bring up the memories of fighters who physically opposed, not those who sat by hoping that things get better.

Reply
Share
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture