Letters from God

Letters from God

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
7m

I'm not sure how you've made it this long without raining hellfire down on earth.

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ReeserTheShadow's avatar
ReeserTheShadow
8m

Ohh. So his ear was damaged by an angelic sword. Must explain how it also healed, since those flaming swords cauterize the wound immediately. 🙄

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