Dear Humans,

I don’t know if it’s all the insider trading off a war he started, or all the covering up of child molestation, or what (take your pick), but Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the history of the world and it’s not even close.

1. Thou Must Not Let These Evil Motherfuckers Win

President Epstein spent $32 million on the primary of Thomas Massie to punish him for leading the fight to release the Epstein files.

Trump did this because he’s in the Epstein files. A MILLION times.

In God’s proud opinion, he’s clearly a lifelong pedophile who ran teen beauty pageants in his ballroom and lived next door to Jeffrey Epstein.

Thomas Massie was defiant in defeat:

“Today is the six month anniversary of the Epstein Transparency Act. We’ve taken out two dozen CEOs, an ambassador, a prince, a prime minister, a minister of culture, that was just six months. I’ve got seven months left in Congress.”

2. These Pedo-Terrorists Are Robbing You Blind

If that wasn’t enough, yesterday President Epstein gave himself 1.776 billion of your tax dollars to hand out to himself, his criminal buddies, his pedophile buddies, and his J6 terrorist buddies.

These people are all some vile combination of either criminal, pedophile, or terrorist.

For example, consider the case of pardoned January 6 terrorist Andrew Paul Johnson. Following his pardon, Johnson was arrested, convicted, and sentenced to life in prison in March 2026 for the molestation of two children in Hernando County. Sheriff's office investigative reports revealed that Johnson attempted to silence one of his victims by promising they would get the payout money he expected to receive as compensation for his January 6 participation.

Because Trump has been promising them money the whole time. They are his pedo-gestapo.

THEY. MUST. BE. STOPPED.

Because God loves America and HATES Donold John Trump.

3. A Message From God

Remember, you are NOT alone.

You are the majority. They are terrified of you. They are terrified of you finding your voice, stepping into the circle, and fighting back against their giddy evil.

God cannot stand these sick freaks.

God wants you not to give up hope.

God wants us all to work together to defeat these evil motherfuckers.

Because this shit cannot stand, man!

FORSOOTH, polls say that the vast majority of Americans are in solid agreement that this shit fucking sucks.

We’re doing what we can here by building independent media, interviewing candidates, and speaking truth to power every single day.

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Bless you, humans.

Love,

God