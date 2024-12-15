Thou Shalt Not Kill Applies To Everyone
Sickening hypocrisy.
Dear Humans,
It was verily a week for the ruling elite striking back at the poor.
It started off with a bang as Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UHC CEO Brian Thompson was caught at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. Dubbed a hero by the ruling elite, many predicted that she would never get the promised $10,000 reward.
NO REWARD FOR ‘HERO’ WHO SNITCHED
They were right, of course. Nancy Parker, who called in to report the shooter’s location at McDonald’s:
Got fired from her job at McDonald’s
Will not get the reward money because she called the police, not the tip line
Faced a crushing amount of harassment and had to shut down her Facebook profile
Got called a ‘hero’ by the establishment, who are doing nothing to help her
It would be sad if it wasn’t all so predictable.
AN EXAMPLE IS MADE
In another story, a Florida mother of four lost her temper on a call with her health insurance company (after her claims were denied) and said something she shouldn’t have. As a result, her life has now been ruined.
Seriously, if this is terrorism, what do you call decades of corporate greed and corruption that leads to thousands of deaths annually?
The establishment is very happy with this outcome.
IT DID NOT HAVE THE DESIRED EFFECT
Across the country, people are turning the tables and spotlighting the “Delay, Deny, Depose” mantra as a badge of honor. These visuals show how corporate greed is being met with fury:
THOU SHALT NOT KILL THE RICH OR THE POOR
The hypocrisy is even more infuriating this week. While elites wag their fingers at those celebrating the UHC CEO shooter, they are simultaneously cheering Daniel Penny, who was just found not guilty for killing an unhoused man on a subway.
“Thou shalt not kill” also applies to the poor, not just the rich.
Penny didn’t just walk free—he was invited to the Army-Navy game to sit in a luxury box with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, like some kind of folk hero. It’s the same playbook they used with Kyle Rittenhouse: glorify violence against the vulnerable and elevate the perpetrators as champions of their twisted moral code. The message couldn’t be clearer: killing the unhoused and protesters is commendable, but targeting the rich and powerful is the one unforgivable sin.
CLASS WAR IS ON LIKE DONKEY KONG
The events of this week expose the stark reality of the class war we’re living in, where the powerful protect their own and vilify anyone who dares challenge the system. When violence punches down—at the unhoused, the powerless, or those fighting for justice—it’s celebrated, funded, and rewarded with VIP treatment.
But when people fight back against these injustices, it’s condemned as terrorism and used to shame the very people suffering under this system.
The hypocrisy is not just glaring—it’s intentional. It’s a clear signal that the rules were never meant to protect us, only them.
But the rising tide of solidarity and rebellious outrage suggests something they fear more than anything: the realization that the real battle isn’t left versus right, but top versus bottom.
And that’s a fight they know they can’t win forever.
Whether you’re a free or paid subscriber, thank you for being part of this divine comedy. If you’ve been considering supporting Letters from God, now’s a great time—there’s a 20% discount for the next 48 hours if you’d like to join us.
Thank you for being part of this divine mission.
Love,
God
If Citizens United considers a corporation a person, then corporations should all be held accountable for any crime as if they were persons. Every case of a death caused by a healthcare company's bad decision should be looked into and prosecuted. Doctors have to buy malpractice insurance and insurance companies should be accountable for its practices or decisions. That is the only way the system would be fair. Thank you, God. Amen! Awomen!
I’m a devout Christian, in the ancient, evangelical sense. IOW, the MAGAts would never understand. Just like President Abraham Lincoln concluded, you either treat all people the same way, or you don’t. There is no middle ground. Once you decide one group is better than another, then the game is lost. Who gets to choose? And if you buy into that absurd and anti-Christian notion that some are better than others, and you believe you’re part of the “in” group, then the only hope you have is that you won’t somehow find yourself next in the “out” group, like Jews in Nazi Germany did. Or the whites who were enslaved by Black captors in western Africa in the early 1800’s. Read Heather Cox Richardson’s excellent treatise on Lincoln’s path to enlightenment, which talks about this fascinating historical incident.
In the present instance, is Brian Thomas’ life worth any more than any of the tens of thousands of UHC customers who died because of denied “procedures” by UHC? A: No. No more, and no less. Do I condone his murder. Of course not! But every single one of those patients/clients who suffered and died should be accorded exactly the same deference. Isn’t that obvious? Would a just and loving God want it any other way? WE are our brothers’ (and sisters’) keepers, no matter who you are or what your station in life may be.
Rise up and demand a better system. Now. Universal health care for all!