Dear Humans,

It was verily a week for the ruling elite striking back at the poor.

It started off with a bang as Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UHC CEO Brian Thompson was caught at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. Dubbed a hero by the ruling elite, many predicted that she would never get the promised $10,000 reward.

NO REWARD FOR ‘HERO’ WHO SNITCHED

They were right, of course. Nancy Parker, who called in to report the shooter’s location at McDonald’s:

Got fired from her job at McDonald’s Will not get the reward money because she called the police, not the tip line Faced a crushing amount of harassment and had to shut down her Facebook profile Got called a ‘hero’ by the establishment, who are doing nothing to help her

It would be sad if it wasn’t all so predictable.

AN EXAMPLE IS MADE

In another story, a Florida mother of four lost her temper on a call with her health insurance company (after her claims were denied) and said something she shouldn’t have. As a result, her life has now been ruined.

Seriously, if this is terrorism, what do you call decades of corporate greed and corruption that leads to thousands of deaths annually?

The establishment is very happy with this outcome.

IT DID NOT HAVE THE DESIRED EFFECT

Across the country, people are turning the tables and spotlighting the “Delay, Deny, Depose” mantra as a badge of honor. These visuals show how corporate greed is being met with fury:

seen on a street in Brazil.

THOU SHALT NOT KILL THE RICH OR THE POOR

The hypocrisy is even more infuriating this week. While elites wag their fingers at those celebrating the UHC CEO shooter, they are simultaneously cheering Daniel Penny, who was just found not guilty for killing an unhoused man on a subway.

“Thou shalt not kill” also applies to the poor, not just the rich.

Penny didn’t just walk free—he was invited to the Army-Navy game to sit in a luxury box with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, like some kind of folk hero. It’s the same playbook they used with Kyle Rittenhouse: glorify violence against the vulnerable and elevate the perpetrators as champions of their twisted moral code. The message couldn’t be clearer: killing the unhoused and protesters is commendable, but targeting the rich and powerful is the one unforgivable sin.

CLASS WAR IS ON LIKE DONKEY KONG

The events of this week expose the stark reality of the class war we’re living in, where the powerful protect their own and vilify anyone who dares challenge the system. When violence punches down—at the unhoused, the powerless, or those fighting for justice—it’s celebrated, funded, and rewarded with VIP treatment.

But when people fight back against these injustices, it’s condemned as terrorism and used to shame the very people suffering under this system.

The hypocrisy is not just glaring—it’s intentional. It’s a clear signal that the rules were never meant to protect us, only them.

But the rising tide of solidarity and rebellious outrage suggests something they fear more than anything: the realization that the real battle isn’t left versus right, but top versus bottom.

And that’s a fight they know they can’t win forever.

Whether you’re a free or paid subscriber, thank you for being part of this divine comedy. If you’ve been considering supporting Letters from God, now’s a great time—there’s a 20% discount for the next 48 hours if you’d like to join us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Thank you for being part of this divine mission.

Love,

God