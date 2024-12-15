Letters from God

Jan Frederick
Dec 15, 2024

If Citizens United considers a corporation a person, then corporations should all be held accountable for any crime as if they were persons. Every case of a death caused by a healthcare company's bad decision should be looked into and prosecuted. Doctors have to buy malpractice insurance and insurance companies should be accountable for its practices or decisions. That is the only way the system would be fair. Thank you, God. Amen! Awomen!

David Walker
Dec 15, 2024

I’m a devout Christian, in the ancient, evangelical sense. IOW, the MAGAts would never understand. Just like President Abraham Lincoln concluded, you either treat all people the same way, or you don’t. There is no middle ground. Once you decide one group is better than another, then the game is lost. Who gets to choose? And if you buy into that absurd and anti-Christian notion that some are better than others, and you believe you’re part of the “in” group, then the only hope you have is that you won’t somehow find yourself next in the “out” group, like Jews in Nazi Germany did. Or the whites who were enslaved by Black captors in western Africa in the early 1800’s. Read Heather Cox Richardson’s excellent treatise on Lincoln’s path to enlightenment, which talks about this fascinating historical incident.

In the present instance, is Brian Thomas’ life worth any more than any of the tens of thousands of UHC customers who died because of denied “procedures” by UHC? A: No. No more, and no less. Do I condone his murder. Of course not! But every single one of those patients/clients who suffered and died should be accorded exactly the same deference. Isn’t that obvious? Would a just and loving God want it any other way? WE are our brothers’ (and sisters’) keepers, no matter who you are or what your station in life may be.

Rise up and demand a better system. Now. Universal health care for all!

