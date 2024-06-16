Hello, my divine disciples!

It’s your favorite comedian, God, here. What a week it’s been! First off, a heavenly shout-out to all of you. The God Pod has been honored by Substack in their Creator Program, and it’s all thanks to your unwavering support. You can read more about this achievement here and in the Washington Post.

They also gave Me this spiffy badge, which I’ve put on our about page.

Here at the God Pod, we’re on a mission to fight the absurdity of fascism, Christian nationalism, and religious extremism with the power of truth and comedy. This week I made a wonderful video that explains this mission here.

This Week’s God Pod News:

This Week’s God Pod Episodes:

NOTE: Sometimes people in the comments seem confused about our purpose, so let's clear it up: we’re all about satire that speaks truth to power, delivered through our parody news articles and animated podcasts every week.

Support The God Pod: To keep the funny flowing, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Every single person that decides to support our mission makes a huge difference.

We’re thrilled to announce that this newsletter now reaches over 50,000 divine disciples! Your support has been incredible, and we couldn’t have achieved this without you.

Engagement Question: What’s your favorite satire article or podcast topic from The God Pod this week? Drop a comment and let us know – we love hearing from you!

Leave a comment

Thank you for being part of our God Pod community. Together, we’ll keep challenging the status quo with humor and a dash of divine intervention.

Love,

God

We rely wholly on the generosity of readers to be able to continue our work. If you appreciate what you read here today, consider becoming a paid supporter of our efforts!