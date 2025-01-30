Dear Humans,

Donold is desperately blaming a plane crash that killed 67 people on “DEI” with zero evidence. He is using racism to deflect from the fact it’s HIS fault.

It’s been 11 days, and there are 67 bodies in the Potomac because of him.

But he wants everyone to “blame DEI.”

1. Donold Blames DEI—But the Truth Is Clear

When tragedy struck Washington, D.C., Donold did what he always does: lie. He blamed “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) for the crash, calling it “common sense.”

No, Donold. Common sense tells us this crash wasn’t caused by DEI. It was caused by you. By your incompetence. By your obsession with dismantling everything that keeps people safe.

2. Donold’s FAA Purge Killed 67 People

In just 11 days, Donold wreaked havoc on aviation safety:

100 senior FAA officials fired, taking decades of experience with them.

The Aviation Security Advisory Committee disbanded, silencing the experts who could have prevented this.

Heads of TSA and Coast Guard axed, leaving chaos in their wake.

Government thrown into chaos with air traffic controllers being sent ‘buyout’ offers when there is already a shortage of air traffic controllers

All of this occurred within the last ten days

This tragedy didn’t come out of nowhere. It came from Donold’s reckless ego-driven destruction of the very systems meant to protect us.

Note the date. This came from the White House on January 22, 2025:

3. Racism Won’t Wash the Blood From His Hands

Donold’s blame game isn’t just a lie—it’s a distraction. He wants to racism over ‘DEI’ as a shield so people don’t see the truth: his actions gutted the FAA and directly caused this crash.

This was posted BEFORE the crash!!!

4. God’s Final Word

Dear Humans, the blood of those 67 souls is on his hands. There is literally blood in the water of the Potomac. Trump has been in office for ten days.

He tore down the systems that kept you safe, blamed “wokeness” for his failures, and walked away from the wreckage like nothing happened.

Don’t let him lie his way out of this one. He will try to divide you, distract you, and drown you in his racist nonsense—but you must stay focused.

Hold him accountable. Call out his failures. Fight for the truth. Thank you for your heroism in this dark time.

Love,

God