Dear Humans,

Lo, since 33-year-old Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic Primary for Mayor of New York City against Andrew Cuomo last week, the billionaires have been freaking the hell out. In a world totally controlled by billionaire greed, it has been wonderful to watch them squirm.

1. The Billionaires Are Terrified!!!

Zohran Mamdani is proposing a modest 2% tax on millionaires and billionaires. It’s not much. It’s a small step towards alleviating the incredible income inequality that exists in NYC. He plans to use the $4 billion raised to provide people with basic things like free childcare and public buses.

And yet judging by the response from the right wing, you’d think Zohran was demanding to guillotine every billionaire and harvest their bodies for organs.

God thinks they doth protest too loudly!

Trump is already so threatened by this young man that he promptly lost his mind on Truth Social and threatened to cut off federal funding to NYC if Zohran wins. Donold says if Zohran “doesn’t behave,” the city will suffer. He called him a communist, a lunatic, a danger to America and more blah blah blah bullshit.

But Zohran didn’t back down. He just smiles and keeps going. Remember when Donold promised to lower the price of groceries? Zohran is actually serious about doing that.

And so the billionaires and their lickspittles have leveled every kind of insult at him. They use Islamophobic attacks. They have even called for his deportation.

God is telling you, Zohran Mamdani is making racist fascist heads explode. People like Zohran are the future. His ascent represents actual democracy.

Everything the billionaires have done, everything they do, is engineered to stop people like him from succeeding. People like us.

2. We Will Defeat Them.

The billionaires are terrified.

Why? Because deep down, they know what they’ve done. They know how fragile their empire is. And they know what happens when the people stop being afraid.

If a 2% tax terrifies them, imagine what real justice would do?

You are not powerless. You are not alone. The rebellion is spreading every day.

Every shrieking billionaire, every frothing Trump rant, every desperate threat from the ruling class is proof that we are making progress. They would not scream if they did not fear us.

We stand with Zohran.

We stand with every soul who dares to say the truth out loud.

Tax the rich. Freeze the rent. Fund the buses. Protect the people.

Their fear is sacred confirmation.

We are gaining power.

3. A Message From God

The fascists have taken everything from us.

I have sacrificed my safety, my sanity. My country was stolen by the fascists. I will never forgive them. The United States will never live down this shame. All of it.

And yet I know deep inside I will never give up fighting for a better world.

We have to win. We have to beat them.

Bless you for being here with Me today.

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth.

Love,

God