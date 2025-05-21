Dear Humans,

The Target CEO is getting smacked senseless by the invisible hand of karma, which apparently is also the invisible hand of capitalism. SMITE!

1. The Target CEO FAFO

Target CEO Brian Cornell thought he was playing the game. He donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, axed Target’s DEI programs, and figured the MAGA morons would make him a hero and start shopping at Target.

Instead, he got boycotts, sales dropped off a cliff, and so he watched his salary fall by 45% since last year alone. For comparison, his compensation fell from $77 million in 2020 to just $9.9 million last year. That’s still a ton of money per year for anyone. But for a CEO? He is definitely feeling the heat. Target’s shoppers have decided never to return because of his MAGA idiocy.

Good job, everyone! Keep boycotting Target until he’s gone.

At that rate of collapse, he’s on the Rudy Guiliani path to bankruptcy. When you add in the effect of Trump’s Tariffs, and the ongoing boycotts, he’s likely going to be out of a job soon.

Verily, it’s like you all threw a football directly into his nuts.

Right on target.

2. The Rebellion is Everywhere Now

Behold: a giant trans flag now drapes the sacred cliffs of El Capitan, placed there by climbers with more courage than half of Congress. It’s stunning. Righteous. A banner of love against the granite face of a nation under siege.

And in Cleveland, a billboard appeared calling out the Trump regime’s assault on national parks. It reads, “Now with reduced staff,” a jab at the so-called D.O.G.E. program, which cuts funding to public lands in the name of efficiency. Nay, it is not efficiency. It is vandalism.

These are part of 300 billboards put up over the country by More Perfect Union. God cannot fathom the cost of doing 300 of these at the same time. Great job, rebels!

These acts may seem small, but they are signs.

Verily, remember this: freedom is sacred. It occurs without warning, without permission, and without fear. Random acts in defiance of fascism now spring forth daily across the United States and the world beyond.

Everyone has their own Rebellion. Bless every single hero who does whatever they can in their own corner of the universe.

3. Rebellions Are Built On Hope

This is what happens when people fight back.

Springsteen, opening his tour in Manchester, didn't mince words:

"The America I've written about... is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

He called upon the righteous power of art and music to counter these dangerous times. This infuriated Tangerine Palpatine so much he’s been rattled for weeks.

Neil Young, in response to Trump's attacks on Bruce Springsteen, declared:

"I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us."

THAT’S DAMN RIGHT. Preach. He urged Trump to focus on saving America from the mess he’s made, rather than worrying about what rockers are saying.

The system may be broken, but the people are not.

They are clever. They are bold.

And they are rising.

We will not go quietly.

We will not forget.

We will fight like hell. And we will win.

4. Join the Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist network alive—it’s a stand for rebellion, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

But here’s the thing…only a very small percentage of readers actually support this work financially. If even a few more stepped up, we could push back even harder against these fascist psychopaths. We could expand our team. Widen the blast radius. We could take the fight into other realms.

What our readers are saying:

“Wickedly funny and politically, socially relevant. Glad to be amongst folks who share the same worldview.” — Annette

"I've always enjoyed your FB posts. I HAD to find something uplifting to do to spark a shot of hope through the darkness. This is it! Hallelujah!" — Nancy

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 12 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

We’ve built something real. Something that matters.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God