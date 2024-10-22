Dearest Humans,

In case you missed it, Jake Tapper interviewed Republican Speaker of the House and huge weirdo Mike Johnson on Sunday. Addressing current events, Tapper was forced to ask about Donold Trump’s weird obsession with dead golfer Arnold Palmer’s big penis.

Tapper hammered Johnson with the word ‘penis’ over and over again, until Johnson literally begged for him to stop, because he couldn’t take it anymore. As Tapper probed harder and harder, the sexually repressed Johnson literally begged for a reprieve: “Don’t say it again, you don’t have to say it, I get it!”

Let’s not forget that Christian nationalist and utter hypocrite Mike Johnson uses the app ‘Covenant Eyes’ to monitor his son’s usage of pornography, and uhh…he asks his son to keep an eye on HIM as well. Completely sick and insane.

Bear witness to one of the most divine smites in recent history.

BAHAHA!! For me, a being who enjoys exposing religious hypocrisy, this is the stuff dreams are made of.

But now, the ultra-Christian Johnson dodges and deflects for the anti-Christ himself. Johnson is no Christian at all. He is a Donoldian, worshipping a savior who cheats on his wife with porn stars and pays them to keep quiet.

How could any ‘Christian’ support Donold and look themselves in the mirror?

Verily, they be sick fucks, the lot of them.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

Can I get a fucking amen?

