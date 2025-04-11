Dear Humans,

Lo, the Supreme Court actually did something good today. Mark it down, for miracles doth occur.

1. Let My People Go

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a legal resident of Maryland. A father of three. And until now, he was locked in one of the most brutal prisons on Earth. Not because he broke the law. But because Donald Trump did.

In March of 2025, Trump’s brutal regime deported him, baselessly accusing him of being a gang member. ICE dragged him away, even though a federal judge had blocked his removal. His five-year-old son, autistic and nonverbal, watched his father disappear. Since then, the poor child has been left to smell his clothing to remember him.

Recently, a federal judge ruled that he must come home. Evil Donald’s administration didn’t just ignore the judge. THEY LAUGHED.

When the court demanded Kilmar’s return, Trump’s press secretary mocked the decision. Told the judge to ask President Bukele of El Salvador instead.

They thought they could get away with it.

But yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 that the government must bring Kilmar back. This is a rare moment. A righteous one. The Trump machine tried to erase a man’s life. The court said no.

Let the world know: Kilmar is coming home. I cannot wait to see him reunited with his wife and three children.

2. God’s Final Word

Let it be known. Even in a broken world, love endures. Three children will see their father again. A family torn apart shall be made whole.

This is the kind of miracle that doesn’t happen on its own. It was fought for. It was prayed for. And today, it came to pass.

Hold fast to hope, for it is mightier than fear.

“A deep man believes in miracles, waits for them, believes in magic, believes that the orator will decompose his adversary; believes that the evil eye can wither, that the heart's blessing can heal; that love can overcome all odds.”

— Ralph Waldo Emerson

