Dear Humans,

Lo, all of the world’s most evil villains are furious that the new Superman is an immigrant with a dog who still believes in kindness.

That’s how you know it must be good.

And did God mention he has a dog?!?

1. The Meltdown Is Holy Proof

Look upon the freakout, ye mighty, and laugh.

Fox News labeled the film “SUPERWOKE” because Superman is an immigrant. Which is why villains like Kellyanne Conway hate it.

MAGA moron Dean Cain, the 90’s TV Superman turned right-wing cameo machine, called it “too political” without even watching it. He predicted it would fail at the box office. He is already wrong as hell.

James Gunn, the director, summed it up best: “This movie is about kindness.” And for that, the fascists are treating him like he burned a flag.

NEWSFLASH!! If kindness makes you angry, you’re the fucking villain!

2. Superman Has Always Been an Immigrant

Let us speak plainly, because someone must:

Superman is not new. He’s been around a long time and has always been an immigrant.

That’s because he was created by two Jewish kids whose families immigrated to the USA.

3. Return of The Heroes

And yet…

Superman just broke the audience score record for Superman movies on Rotten Tomatoes. It pulled in $21 million on preview night alone. The theaters are full. The vibes are strong. The good guys are making a comeback.

Why? Because people are starving for sincerity. For joy. JOY!!!

4. God’s Final Word

I’m seeing Superman on Saturday night, and I am unreasonably excited.

Because art still matters.

If it didn’t, why was taking over the Kennedy Center the first thing Donald did?

Culture is power. Stories are power. That’s why they attack them.

They hate Superman because he gives people hope. They hate him because he believes in something better. They hate him because he has a dog.

You know who else hates dogs?

Trump. Kristi Noem.

These people are real life villains.

And we? We believe in truth, justice, and a better tomorrow. We are real life heroes.

We’re still here. And we will win.

God bless Superman. God bless you.

Love,

God

