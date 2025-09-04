Dear Humans,

God looked upon the new episode of South Park last night and saw that it was good.

In the episode, Fox News breaks the news that Donald is no longer with Melania, because he is fucking Satan. Not only that, but later in the episode we learn that Satan is pregnant with Donald Trump’s butt baby.

The giddy Fox News anchors throw a party to celebrate. They’re not mad that Donald Trump is fucking Satan. They’re popping champagne!

Again and again, the phrase “Donald Trump is fucking Satan!” is said and shown on screen while Sean Hannity gives the thumbs up.

“Donald Trump has been fucking Satan this whole time!”

BAHAHA! Amen.

God approves this message.

At one point, they cut to a crying Kid Rock, who just can’t believe that Trump has been fucking Satan this whole time. HA-HA!

God highly recommends this episode.

I give it 10/10 crucifixes.

Bless you, South Park!

Love,

God

