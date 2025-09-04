Letters from God

Letters from God

39 Comments

User's avatar
Kay-El's avatar
Kay-El
Sep 4

Gotta love the double entendre of “fucking Satan”.

Reply
Share
Lizzie's avatar
Lizzie
Sep 4

Oh God! What would we do without You! ❤️💙🙏

Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture