Letters from God

Letters from God

67 Comments

User's avatar
Merritt McKeon's avatar
Merritt McKeon
May 30, 2025

The possibilities are so endless. Perhaps Elon has repented his many sins and punched himself in the face! Or slapped himself. If I were Elon I would look myself in the mirror daily, slap myself, and ask what further penance should be done. But it’s not for me to wreak vengeance, for that belongs to God. And the investors in Tesla.

Reply
Share
1 reply
LuciaRegan's avatar
LuciaRegan
May 30, 2025

one of his baby mamas'

Reply
Share
1 reply
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture