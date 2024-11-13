God is pissed and has some thoughts. Please don’t shoot the messenger.

Dearest Humans,

I shall not lie to thee, human. God enjoys winning. Forsooth, I have studied the concept for centuries.

NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby said it best in the documentary film about his life, Talladega Nights:

“If you ain’t first, you’re last.” That’s me-damn right.

Another quote I love on the subject of victory, particularly as it pertains to attaining power, cometh to us from the TV show Game of Thrones.

“When you play the game of thrones, you either win or you die.”

Ouch. That one cutteth real deep right now. Because we just lost. And due to rising fascism, it feels like we might even die.

“WE ONLY LOST BY TWO POINTS LOL”

Thus am I utterly perplexed by some of the reactions I see online from centrists on this very website who are supposed to be “thought leaders.”

This is an actual comment I saw from a liberal influencer:

“We only lost by two points lol”

DISGUSTING. This kind of attitude is why we lose. And anyone who can say that this week, with the way we all feel, doesn’t actually care about any of this.

There are lots of totally correct macro explanations for this loss. Sexism. Racism. Global punishment of incumbents for inflation. War. Massive coordinated right-wing disinformation media networks.

But we cannot control the whole world. We must focus on what we can control right now, which is ourselves, and our own minds.

There should be no excuse for losing to a demented convicted felon moron. Two-thirds of the nation did not have the luxury of attending college and are known as ‘working class.’ We must stop demeaning and insulting these people. They must be reached and won over. We must know what will change about our approach moving forward, and we must know it now.

We can’t let Democratic party elites get away with it again, or else they will repeat the entire debacle again and again whilst laughing all the way to the bank.

THEY BLAMED IT ON ‘WOKE’

The message coming from high command seems to be that this is all to be blamed on “trans issues” and “woke.” Not only is this take wrong, it’s morally reprehensible.

They truly think us to be fools. They truly believe God cannot see them for who and what they are - servants of their corporate billionaire masters.

According to them, the one thing thou must never do is to blame the strategists, consultants, and party bosses who made the actual strategic decisions for the actual fucking campaigns.

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” ―George Orwell, 1984

That’s right, I used the quote on us this time.

Hey, remember this summer, when President Biden himself decried the influence of big money donors on the party? Because they had abandoned him? God remembers.

HOLD THE BIG MONEY DONORS RESPONSIBLE

Could it be that the big money donors who demand nothing changes…are profiting from this arrangement? ‘Cuz it sure seems like it’s nothing but limos and parties for the party elites. The highly paid consultants never get fired. It’s always the same people every cycle making the same mistakes over and over again.

For example, why didn’t we run on a $25 an hour minimum wage?

Or a tax cut for the working class?

Simple. The billionaire and big money donors don’t want that. They have a mental illness called greed and we must all suffer forever because of it.

So instead we raised 1.5 billion dollars and lost. Did all that money even matter? No.

If our leaders would run only on small dollar donations, not only would they be free to be who they are, they would gain a ton of respect from the electorate.

STOP RUNNING AS REPUBLICANS, Y’ALL ARE CONFUSING A GOD, REAL TALK

Who decreed that every Democrat should run as a Republican? What moron conceived of that plan? This is not the first time I’ve seen the entire Democratic Party pursue such folly. They do it every single time they end up losing.

The Daily Show did a recap of several campaign ads, where Democrats went out of their way to cosplay as Republicans. Anyone watching these commercials would have no idea these were even Democrats.

TO THINE OWN WOKE SELF BE TRUE

It’s truly disturbing to behold.

Like many, I lose respect for those who lack the courage of their convictions. People want their leaders to have a spine.

If we are ever to have a chance of change for the better, our leaders will need to embrace our ideology and stop running from it.

John Oliver commented on Democrats moving right as well, saying:

"If what you want is a centrist campaign that's quiet on trans issues, tough on the border, distances itself from Palestinians, talks a lot about law and order, and reaches out to moderate Republicans, that candidate existed and she just lost."

ONE WAY OUT

There is only one way out. We, the people, must unite against these forces of greed and corruption, these corporate swine at the trough of our misery.

We must demand an end to big money donor control of our fate.

We must demand that Democrats be true to who they are and stop trying to be Republicans.

For when you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything.

DON’T LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN!

STAND WITH ME!

