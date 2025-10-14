Letters from God

Letters from God

109 Comments

User's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
Oct 14Edited

“Nunt” is a concise word for the neck vag of the dictator of the regime unhinged by inflatable frogs. 🐸

Reply
Share
12 replies
Maryanne Chisholm's avatar
Maryanne Chisholm
Oct 14

That is not a crown. They are horns, also known as the M in time magazines logo you fricking dingdong. Oh my gosh, I cannot stand him. When is cholesterol going to do its job?!?!!!

Reply
Share
7 replies
107 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture