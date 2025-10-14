Dear Humans,

Lo, God’s cup of schadenfreude once again overfloweth.

Even Time Magazine couldn’t resist capturing the full majesty of Donald’s balding head and cavernous neck vagina.

And Trump couldn’t resist posting about it on Lies Social.

He didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize and now this?? God might die laughing! 🤣

1. Time Magazine Puts Trump On Their Cover

Time released a new cover story titled “His Triumph,” praising Trump as “The Leader Israel Needed.”

Which is total bullshit, of course.

The photo? A low-angle shot of him glaring into the heavens, chin clenched, jowls defiant.

It was meant to be heroic, but instead shows off his bald head and his neck’s massive beef curtains.

WARNING! GRAPHIC NECK VAGINA AHEAD.

2. President Neck Vag Freaks Out About It

Within hours, Trump took to Truth Social in full meltdown mode.

He complained that Time “disappeared” his hair, accused them of making a “floating crown,” and ranted that the photo was “the Worst of All Time.”

Or maybe you just look like one gigantic pile of shit?

Get neck vagina reduction surgery, Donald!

You make everyone who works for you get surgery, so why not you?

3. God’s Final Word

Keep laughing, Humans.

For truth and humor are the only things that make the fascists of this world melt faster than a fake tan in the rain.

Keep standing for what’s right.

Keep laughing in the face of madness.

We will win.

We will defeat these damned monsters!

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God