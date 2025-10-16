Dear Humans,

Lo, the mighty piss themselves before the people even show up. The wannabe kings of this cursed land are watching their power crack like cheap gold paint in the sun.

Trump is terrified of the Epstein files, his minions are screaming into microphones, and they’re all praying the military can scare you back into silence.

It will not have the desired effect.

1. The Tyrant Meltdown

Trump stood at the mic and sneered that protesters will “have their day in the sun.”

”They have their day coming up. I hear very few people are gonna be there, by the way. But they have their day coming up and they want to have their day in the sun.”

The sunshine’s coming. It’s called Judgment Day, and his side looks cloudy with a chance of assholes.

Maybe that’s why Trump can’t stop complaining about how he’s not going to Heaven.

Between the shutdown, the Epstein coverup, and his disastrous failing trade war, he’s already in Hell.

Then his Treasury goblin Scott Bessent declared that “No Kings equals no paychecks.”

“This crazy No Kings rally this weekend, which is gonna be the farthest left, the hardest core, the most unhinged in the Democratic Party, which is a big title. No Kings equals no paychecks.”

Translation: Bow or starve.

They finally said it out loud. They think they’re kings and you’re their peasants.

Every MAGA loudmouth from Johnson to Scalise to Emmer is shrieking “hate America” and “terrorists” like it’s open mic night for fascists at Hitler’s Comedy Club down in Hell.

Republicans use Nazi American flags in their offices. They joke about gassing their enemies.

These Hitler Lovers have the nerve to police the speech of others?!?

2. The Fear Behind the Show of Force

The White House just confirmed what every sane person feared. They actually plan to shut down the I-5 for a military stunt called Sea to Shore — A Review of Amphibious Strength.

Seriously, humans! You can’t make this shit up.

They want to fire live missiles from Navy ships into Camp Pendleton, right over one of the busiest freeways in America, during what they know there will be massive protests, while the government is shut down and service members still haven’t been paid.

Governor Newsom called it exactly what it is: a vanity parade.

“Put aside your vanity parade and pay our troops instead,” he said.

Trump and JD Vance think missiles are a good way to show strength.

It’s not strength. It’s panic. It’s the desperate flailing of men who know the people have turned on them.

Every rocket they fire is just another sign they’re scared shitless of ten million Americans chanting no kings, motherfucker.

3. God’s Final Word

His poll numbers are in freefall.

The Epstein files are about to explode.

And ten million Americans are gearing up to march through his nightmares screaming the one truth he can’t stand to hear: NO KINGS!

He feels the walls closing in.

You can see it in every sweaty press conference and every rage post at 3 a.m.

The kingdom of bullshit is melting.

More people see through their lies than ever before.

The rebellion grows larger by the day.

Keep calling it out.

Keep laughing in their faces.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will win this war.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator. The media is failing. Billionaires and tech platforms are on his side. Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

“I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great.“ - Gina

“Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! “ - Caiside

“How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post.” — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we. Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Wow, you actually read to the end. That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so we’re giving you 20% off forever.

🔥 Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off forever

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God