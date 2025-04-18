Dear Humans,

Tonight I bright you tidings of great joy. Kilmar Abrego Garcia lives.

God has not forgotten you, Kilmar!

1. The Senator Succeeds

While Trump defies the Supreme Court and continues his deportation rampage, Senator Chris Van Hollen quietly flew to El Salvador on Wednesday to meet face to face with Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

At first it seemed as if he wasn’t going to be able to do so. But then tonight we learned that somehow, he got it done.

Here is the photo that Senator Van Hollen just posted:

2. God’s Final Word

Lo, I say unto thee: KILMAR LIVES.

I cannot help but think of his wife and family tonight, who must be crying tears of joy.

Bless you, Senator Van Hollen. Truly.

NOW LET’S BRING HIM HOME!!!

Love,

God