20% off for 1 year

Ho, ho... No.

This is Santa Claus, and I’ve had it. You know me: jolly old Saint Nick, bringer of toys, joy, and holiday cheer. But not this year. Not after what I’ve seen.

This week Colt Gray, 14, walked into his Georgia high school with an AR-15—a Christmas present from his father—and killed four people.

Four people gone.

Talk about a war on Christmas?? I am furious. An AR-15, wrapped under the tree? Are you out of your minds?!

Christmas is about peace, love, joy—not handing a child the power to take lives. Who decided a killing machine was a gift for kids?

This is not Christmas. This is madness.

Colin Gray, the father who gave his son that gun, is behind bars now—charged with manslaughter. But guess what? Every parent who gives their kid a gun like that, you’re just as guilty.

You're on the naughty list!!! And not the fun, “I’ll give you coal” naughty list. You’re on my ‘I am furious and heartbroken and you belong in prison’ list.

Mrs. Claus? She’s in tears. Tears! “Guns for Christmas?” she cried, “What happened to joy and peace?” I don’t have an answer for her. Ho, ho, no. There are no answers for this madness.

So here’s the deal: No more AR-15s under the tree. You want to give your child something? Give them love, give them hope, give them safety—not a tool for destruction. Because if you give them an AR-15, you’re handing them death. And those who hurt others, hurt themselves.

Enough. No more AR-15s as gifts. Not now, not ever. You think this is freedom? It’s not. It’s death, it’s tragedy, it’s the end of everything Christmas stands for.

No more guns. No more death. This is Santa, and I’m done.

— Santa Claus, Bringer of Joy, Furious Beyond Words

Leave a comment

Share

THE RISE OF DEMOCRACY SPECIAL

To celebrate our 4-month anniversary, I’m offering a one-day-only discount on subscriptions! For today only, you can become a paid subscriber with a 20% discount. Just click here to claim your September Rise of Democracy Special and support God’s work. Don’t miss out on this celestial deal and unlock all our exclusive content! (Valid through September 8th, 2024.)

Thank you for being part of this journey with me. I have faith in you, humans, and your support makes all the difference.

Love,

God

PS - If you’re enjoying God’s newsletter, can I get an amen? If you agree with Santa, don’t forget to share his words and drop a like on this post as well!

Leave a comment

Share

The God Shop