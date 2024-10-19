Letters from God

Letters from God

56 Comments

User's avatar
Vivian Barro's avatar
Vivian Barro
Oct 19, 2024

So tired of all the grift by these right-wing nuts!

Reply
Share
WTH Is Going On?! Chris Berrie's avatar
WTH Is Going On?! Chris Berrie
Oct 19, 2024

Trump has spawned a new generation of grifters.

Reply
Share
2 replies
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture