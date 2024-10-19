As the two and only creators of the universe, God and I hate seeing people speak on our behalf, or violate one of our most important commandments: Thou Shalt Not Lie.

Unfortunately, Russell Brand is violating a lot of our trust by doing both of those things. His latest scheme involves trying to convince you that you need an expensive amulet that in reality does absolutely nothing.

In a recent video, the unfunny comedian and Tucker Carlson super fan was seen shilling an amulet marketed as being able to protect you from electromagnetic fields such as Wi-Fi and cell phone signals, which he described as “evil energies.”

The amulet, which he’s asking a whopping $240 for, allegedly shields users from what he claims are harmful signals. Brand showed the scam off on camera and even claimed it improved his strength by lifting a definitely-empty suitcase. BEHOLD:

Those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, though. Brand has been fighting sexual misconduct allegations, so he might want to think about using that amulet against the dangerous signal he sees in his bathroom mirror.

Humans, I beg of you: Do NOT spend $240 (or ANY amount of money) on an object that is doing absolutely positively nothing for you.

If you want to get away from radiation from wifi, bluetooth, cell towers …..

Well, you’re out of luck tbh. The earth is covered from ocean to sky in radiation (That was never my Dad’s intention for your planet, by the way).

The video above is ironic because he’s seen wearing a wireless microphone inches from his heart while he shows off the amulet. As the audio carpenter behind our God Pod podcast, I can almost guarantee that microphone is emitting wifi AND bluetooth signals. And as you can see in the video: The amulet is NOT doing him any favors!!

Brand has moved into spirituality, alternative health and conspiracy theories in recent years, framing himself as an advocate against “media corruption.” Since facing public scrutiny, he has further leaned into a right-wing Christian persona, including leading prayer sessions and performing baptisms with Tucker Carlson.

Humans, have you ever seen a friend or family member buy something that’s as fake as this amulet? Let us know in the comments!

