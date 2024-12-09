Dear Humans,

Lo, a wave of reckoning hath swept the land—dictators crumble, grifters fall, and the smite of truth rains down upon the unworthy!

Bashar Assad’s dictatorship has fallen and he hath fled to Russia. Pete Hegseth’s nomination is doomed. And conservative grifters Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh, those champions of conservative grift, have been betrayed—not by the so-called "radical left," but by their own fans.

You see, both of these out-of-touch billionaire mouthpieces attempted to spin the murder of a healthcare CEO into a partisan attack on the left. And guess what? It backfired gloriously. Their comment sections? A digital SMITEDOWN.

Behold, the masses were not amused: “Ben, this isn’t left vs. right—this is us,” thundered one commenter. Another delivered the fatal blow: “Matt, you’re wrong. Try living paycheck to paycheck before defending these corporate ghouls.”

And God’s favorite? “Never thought I’d die fighting side by side with an elf.”

This poser always wears a flannel shirt as part of his cause-play.

When Elitism Meets the Working Class

Working-class POSERS Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh’s attempt to rile their bases with the usual culture war claptrap crashed harder than an insurance claim denied by UnitedHealthcare.

Their own audiences lit them the FUCK up:

“Sorry Ben,” one fan wrote. “I’m a lifelong conservative, and I have zero sympathy for this CEO. My father died of lung cancer, and the insurance company was on the cancer’s side.”

Another user cut straight to the bone: “Being mad at the healthcare system isn’t a leftist thing. It’s an everyone thing.”

God Is Laughing and So Are You

What makes this divine schadenfreude even sweeter is the sheer cluelessness on display. These giant puddles of pig vomits tried to rally the troops against the “evil left,” but instead got ratioed into oblivion.

WHOOPS!

Verily, stupid fucks Shapiro and Walsh inadvertently revealed the one thing ALL actual Americans can agree on: hatred for a system that screws us all while propping up the elites. You know, like right wing podcasters, who get paid by billionaires to spread their pro-billionaire talking points to working-class Americans whilst condescendingly cosplaying (cause-playing?) in flannel shirts.

As God laughs down from His holy recliner, let us celebrate their downfall together.

The Lord hath spoken…LET THERE BE SMITE!

Can I get an amen?! AMEN!

