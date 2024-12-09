Letters from God

Letters from God

45 Comments

User's avatar
Linda N's avatar
Linda N
Dec 9, 2024

Our God who art in Substack

Hallowed be thy fame

Thy readers come, thy will be done

Online, as it should be to assclowns

Give us this day our daily smites And forgive not their sorry asses

As we smite those who trespass against us

And lead us out of our frustration

Deliver us with smites to the evil ones

For thine is the sarcasm, the irony, and the cynicism

Forever and ever

AMEN!

Reply
Share
7 replies
Nbburfish's avatar
Nbburfish
Dec 9, 2024

Rich people don’t worry about medical bills - can’t remotely understand why “regular folks” worry so much about getting sick. How many of the millions on ACA voted for Trump, ie voted for their healthcare to be gutted? It amazes me endlessly how people will vote against their own interests, because “he’s a billionaire”… or played one on TV.

My brother died of a curable health issue in his 50s because his deductible was so high, he couldn’t afford a CT scan. That was before ACA - now he would still be here for his daughters.

I’m pretty sure there’s a special place in hell for insurance execs.

Thanks for the smite.

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture